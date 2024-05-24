David Herold joins Karlsruhe

David Herold is leaving FC Bayern to join Karlsruhe on a permanent deal after his year on loan at the club. The 21-year-old defender proved himself as the team from Baden finished fifth in Bundesliga 2, prompting the decision to turn the move into a full transfer.

Jochen Sauer, director of youth development at FC Bayern: “We are delighted that we have once again developed a young player from the FC Bayern Campus for professional football in David Herold. David joined FC Bayern at the age of 13, has worked his way up and is an example for all youth players who give their all to achieve their goal of becoming a professional. We will continue to monitor his development and wish him a successful time at Karlsruhe.”

Herold joined Bayern from Memmingen in the summer of 2016, where the Allgäu native progressed through every youth team. In 2019, he won the Southern German championship with the U17s. He also played 31 Regionalliga games for the reserves. After six months with Austrian first division club Altach (15 appearances), he moved to Karlsruhe on loan last summer. In the past season, the Germany youth international made 23 appearances in Bundesliga 2 (one goal, one assist).

Malik Tillman has also left Bayern for PSV Eindhoven on a permanent deal:

Malik Tillman makes permanent move to PSV Eindhoven