David Haye fears Tyson Fury's lifestyle in his two-year break from the ring puts Deontay Wilder in command

He’s got a chance: But Betfair’s David Haye says it will take a huge fight from Tyson Fury on Saturday

David Haye says the odds are stacked against Tyson Fury this weekend but he warned Deontay Wilder that the giant Gypsy King CAN find a way to beat him.

The former unified Cruiserweight and WBA Heavyweight Champion Of The World fears that the way Fury has lived his life over the past few years may come back to haunt him.

The Brit’s weight ballooned dramatically during his two-and-a-half-year absence from the ring but despite slimming back down, Haye fears his physical shape could prove to be problem.

“This is the most excited I have been about a fight since Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 and I believe it’s the most important one since that Wembley showdown,” said the Betfair ambassador.

“I’m expecting something on a similar scale as well in LA on Saturday, with two undefeated fighters going head-to-head – it’s guaranteed fireworks.

Fighting fit: Tyson Fury works out in front of Los Angeles ahead of the big night

“Tyson Fury is the outsider here but he has a history of upsetting the applecart. Nobody goes to Germany and does what he did; grabbing all the belts from the lineal champion, it was an incredible achievement and something no-one predicted.

“I’m hearing all the same things now – in fact, I’m saying them myself! – that Fury doesn’t have the firepower to deal with Deontay Wilder, but Tyson can find a way.”

Haye added: “I’m leaning pretty heavily towards Wilder, taking into account how the two of them have lived their lives over the past few years.

Wilder is ready: the star gets kitted up for some promo ahead of the big fight

“While Fury has been battling drug abuse and alcohol binges, Wilder has been living healthy, fine tuning in the gym and generally keeping himself in peak condition.

“Are we going to see the best version of Fury? Ideally he would have faced better opposition that he did in his two comeback fights although we don’t know what he’s been doing behind closed doors – hopefully he’s been sparring with guys who can emulate Wilder’s style in some way.

“Fury will to be at his absolute best as Wilder is the real deal. He comes from a fighting family and we know he has plenty of heart – he got up off the floor against Steve Cunningham and he’ll probably have to do it again here.

“Tyson will be aiming for a points win here but at no point will he be able to get excited even if plenty of rounds have passed – it only takes one Wilder punch to knock him out.

“But you never know. Maybe he doesn’t need any more comeback fights – maybe Fury is Wilder’s boogyman!”