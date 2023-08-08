David Gusta shines on D-line and other takeaways from Washington State's fifth practice of fall camp

Aug. 7—PULLMAN — Around Washington State's football program, David Gusta's name is getting nearly impossible to ignore. The defensive lineman comes up on the field, in news conferences and in conversation among the Cougars' coaching staff.

Through five days of fall camp, Gusta has turned heads. After Monday's practice, he earned "Juice Men" honors, which go to two players who show a particular energy — "the highest degree of Coug energy," per the program.

He appears in line for some serious playing time this season. A year ago, Gusta logged snaps in 10 games, including one as a starter on the defensive line, totaling 11 tackles on the year. He made his biggest impact in WSU's biggest nonconference win, registering a career-best three tackles against Wisconsin, and two weeks later, he started in a loss to Oregon.

Where Gusta fits on this defensive line could change in the weeks to come — Washington State doesn't open the season for almost a month — but so far, he's earned No. 1 reps. Gusta is lining up next to junior Nusi Malani, flanked by edge rushers Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr., and it's easy to see a formidable defensive line starting to take shape.

That's good news for the Cougars, who head coach Jake Dickert said ahead of fall camp needed to solidify the "core" of their defense. It might be early, not a full week into camp, but they appear to be doing so.

"Gusta is playing at an all-conference level early in camp," Dickert said. "We really focus on his technique and keeping him in his lane. He is a problem in there. So we need to keep growing him. I'm really proud of David."

"He's explosive," Dickert added. "I think we recruited a guy that comes in at 250, now he's 300 pounds, you still have that athlete in there. So he's really come to terms with his technique and how technique is gonna allow him to make plays. And I think he just has that 'it' factor. He loves being out here, and he's a disruptive force on the inside. I love it."

Here are two more takeaways from Monday's practice, the Cougars' last without full pads. They'll wear those starting Tuesday.

Mixed results from the WSU offenseOn Monday, the best play from the Cougars' offense came from Patrick Mahomes. Well, not really, but you might have been convinced if all you saw was the pass. It came off the hands of redshirt freshman quarterback Emmett Brown, who is battling John Mateer for backup quarterback snaps.

The play went like this: Brown dropped back, sensed pressure, saw freshman receiver Carlos Hernandez streaking downfield. Brown wound up and unloaded, the pass falling neatly into the arms of Hernandez, who caught it in stride and galloped into the end zone. The touchdown covered some 50 yards. It made the Rogers Practice Field erupt.

Somehow, the Cougars' best offensive play came from two freshmen, one redshirt and one true. Starter Cameron Ward had something of a forgettable practice, tossing a couple interceptions, including a pick-six to transfer linebacker Devin Richardson. In stepped Brown to supply something encouraging for his unit.

Thing is, if Brown starts a game this fall, it probably means something disastrous happened to WSU. If Hernandez does, it might mean things are running smoothly. The true freshman's name has also surfaced several times across the last seven days, including from Dickert, who mentioned Hernandez has a real chance to secure meaningful snaps this season.

"Emmett was another guy we talked about yesterday, really developing," Dickert said. "I think early in camp last year, he got a little shook, and that's OK. It's OK for a young guy. But his accuracy and timing, his command of the offense has been phenomenal. He's competing with John and kinda seeing where some of that stuff shakes out. I love competition. He's gonna push John. Emmett comes out here every day to get better. He's smart. He knows what everybody's doing, and that's what you want out of a quarterback."

Offensive line shuffling some partsOn the offensive line, redshirt sophomore Christian Hilborn missed his second straight practice, sitting out with what Dickert called "a little knee thing, a little tweak." Hilborn should be ready to go for Tuesday or Wednesday's practice, Dickert said.

At one point in Monday's practice, returning starter Fa'alili Fa'Amoe also limped off the field with what looked like a minor knee tweak.

That prompted redshirt senior Christy Nkanu, usually a presence at right guard, to take Fa'Amoe's place at right tackle.

"I think the main thing is knowing your place, being able to be in the playbook and then not miss a beat," Nkanu said. "I mean, at the end of the day, I've got a job to do even if I didn't practice right tackle at all."

As things stand now, several offensive linemen are competing for starting jobs: Nkanu, Esa Pole and Ma'ake Fifita.