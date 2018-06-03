LeBron's former GM, David Griffin, thinks Sixers have 'a leg up'

LeBron's former GM in Cleveland thinks the fact that James shares an agent with Ben Simmons is significant.

David Griffin knows a thing or two about LeBron James. The ex-Cavs GM brought James back to Cleveland, and he helped construct the team that won the city's first NBA title in 2016.

According to Griffin, the Sixers have one edge when it comes to their free agency pitch to James this summer.

Speaking to Zach Gelb on CBS Sports Radio, Griffin weighed in on the constant LeBron to Philly buzz.

"I don't know what boxes he would be checking. I think staying in the East probably gives him the best chance to win a championship if he was going to leave Cleveland. Maybe staying in Cleveland gives him the best chance to get there, I don't know. If I knew what boxes he was going to check, I'd have a better feel for it."

"I do think it is significant, though, that Rich Paul is the representative for Ben Simmons as well. So he's going to know the organization very well, and I think that will certainly give them a leg up, because I know Brett Brown is somebody that you're going to look at when you're LeBron, and you're going to look at Pop, you're going to look at the coach in LA … all the teams he's went to, coaching is going to matter. And I think because Ben has intimate knowledge of Coach Brown, that will probably help."

That bit of insight should encourage Sixers fans looking for any sign that the team could win the LeBron sweepstakes.

On a couple other Sixers-related topics, Griffin was less open. He gave a diplomatic response when asked about the investigation into Bryan Colangelo's alleged use of burner Twitter accounts.

"I don't put much stock in anything that's being discussed right now, and I think when there's something worth noting, the team or Bryan will," Griffin said.

Griffin also sidestepped a question about whether he'd be interested in taking over Colangelo's job, saying that his focus is on his current work for SiriusXM Radio and NBA TV.

Story Continues

The interview also touched on several other points, including how Griffin's 2016 Cavs team was able to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Finals and what he misses about being away from the game.

You can listen to the full interview here.