David Goffin claims he was ‘spat’ at by fan during raucous French Open win

David Goffin is a former World No 7 (Getty Images)

Belgian player David Goffin claims he was “spat” at by a fan as he accused crowds at the French Open of “total disrespect” during his first-round victory over the local favourite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Goffin, the former World No 7, triumphed over his French opponent in a marathon five-set match on Tuesday, which was played out in front of a raucous atmosphere on Court 14.

Mpetshi Perricard, the 20-year-old wildcard, had the full support of the home crowd but Goffin said fans went “too far”. The 33-year-old Goffin was jeered as he left the court after his win, as he held his hand to his ear.

"When you are insulted for three, three and a half hours, you have to tease the public a little," Goffin told Belgian media, as reported by Reuters. "Clearly, it goes too far, it’s total disrespect.

"It’s really too much. It’s becoming football, soon there will be smoke bombs, hooligans and fights in the stands. It’s starting to become ridiculous. Some people are there more to cause trouble than to create an atmosphere.

"Someone spat out their chewing gum at me. It (the match) was getting complicated. That’s why I wanted to stay calm. If I started to get angry about it, it could have destabilised me."

Goffin said the atmosphere at the French Open is unlike any of the other grand slams and urged tournament organisers to take action.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard had the backing of the home fans (Getty Images)

"A lot of people are complaining, a lot of umpires feel that there is a lot of disrespect," Goffin continued. "This is repeated a lot in the locker room and among the ATP authorities. We’re going to have to do something about that.

"I think it only happens in France. At Wimbledon, obviously, there’s not that. Or in Australia either. At the US Open, it’s still rather quiet. Here, it’s a really unhealthy atmosphere."