David Fox's thoughts on Leeds United 4-0 Norwich City

[BBC]

[BBC]

The Canaries' season came to an end in devastating fashion following a 4-0 defeat at Leeds in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg.

The tie finished 4-0 to the Yorkshire side on aggregate, they will now face Southampton or West Brom in the play-off final at Wembley on Sunday 26 May.

Former City midfielder David Fox was BBC Norfolk's guest summariser, here are some of his full-time thoughts:

"It's a tough one to take.

"We all came here with such optimism, such hope. The performance in the first leg - OK, we (Norwich) probably didn't go for it enough - but we're in the tie, a two-legged affair, nil nil and plenty to play for."

He continued: "Everything you speak about before the game - you know what it's like to come to Elland Road. You know how hostile it can be, you know how influential the Leeds' fans can be and you can't give them a sniff.

"We (Norwich) played into their hands, we allowed them the early goal, we allowed them to settle into the game, to get their passing going.

"We just couldn't live with them and it's a really difficult thing to say, but the gulf in class was massive."

You can hear more from David Fox on Canary Call with Rob Butler - head to BBC Sounds here.