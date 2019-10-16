David Fizdale says RJ Barrett will spend time playing point guard

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is sure to be a Rookie of the Year candidate, although most projections of the start of the Season predict that New Orleans Pelicans star and No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson will take home that award.

Still, folks expect that Barrett will be a high-scoring opportunity for a Knicks squad that is looking to rebuild in the coming season. To that end, it appears that NY coach David Fizdale is trying to get some more time on the ball, perhaps allow him to shine.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Speaking to reporters this week, Fizdale said that Barrett will be spending some time at point guard.

Via Twitter:

RJ Barrett will probably get some time as a PG for the Knicks. "I'm going to sprinkle that in here and there," Fizdale says. "I think it adds another layer to how dynamic he can be… He's really poised. He looks really comfortable. The kid likes having the ball in his hands." pic.twitter.com/VT1l0MfmBn — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) October 15, 2019





This could be just to get Barrett some more time handling the rock, which we know is important in today’s NBA. But it also could be an experiment in vain of Justise Winslow in Miami, where the Heat decided that a non-traditional player could actually thrive in a ball-handling situation.

New York doesn’t have that many skill the players, and they are sort of trying to figure out what works for them moving forward. Why not take a chance with Barrett at the point guard spot to see if a scoring threat exists with the potential to distribute the ball as well?

If Barrett thrives, it could be an interesting race toward the Rookie of the Year.