David Fales visits Colts as search for Jacoby Brissett’s backup continues

The Colts still don’t have a backup for Jacoby Brissett. Their search continues with a visit from David Fales, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The Colts also have kicked the tires on Taylor Heinicke, Brock Osweiler, Matt Cassel, and Brandon Weeden.

“We’re working through it,” General Manager Chris Ballard said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “We want to get the best guy for us.”

The Colts signed quarterback Phillip Walker to their practice squad, so they are covered in practice this week.

But with Chad Kelly serving a two-game suspension, they need a backup on the 53-player roster for Sunday’s opener against the Chargers.

Fales signed with the Lions in June and appeared in Detroit’s three preseason games this summer. He was 20-of-41 for 310 yards, a touchdown and an interception before the Lions decided to move on.

Fales entered the league as a sixth-round choice of the Bears in 2014. He appeared in one regular-season game for Chicago. He played two games for the Dolphins in 2017 and spent all of last season as the third-stringer in Miami.