David Edwards to remain Rams’ starting LG when Noteboom returns

The Los Angeles Rams are set to add some depth to their offensive line soon, but don’t expect the starting lineup to change. After designating Joe Noteboom to return from injured reserve this week, Sean McVay said he won’t reclaim his spot as the starting left guard.

That job belongs to David Edwards, who has played extremely well in Noteboom’s place over the last several weeks. The Rams want to keep the continuity they currently have up front by allowing Edwards to remain the starter.

Noteboom will be a backup, giving the Rams flexibility at both offensive tackle and inside at guard.

Rams HC Sean McVay on what OL Joe Noteboom being designated to return from injured reserve means for the left guard position: “It will remain like it is right now.” McVay said David Edwards is playing well there and they want to keep that continuity. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 29, 2020





Noteboom suffered a calf injury in Week 2 against the Eagles and has been on injured reserve ever since. He can begin practicing immediately and can be activated at any time, having spent at least three weeks on IR.

Edwards exclusively played offensive tackle in college but has transitioned to guard in the NFL.