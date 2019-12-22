David DeCastro: Steelers aren’t doing bare minimum offensively

The Steelers defense has allowed 33 points and 520 yards while forcing three turnovers over the last two weeks, but they have nothing but a pair of losses to the Bills and Jets to show for that effort.

Pittsburgh’s offense has been unsightly as they’ve slid from 8-5 to 8-7 and on the precipice of sliding out of the playoffs. Sunday’s effort started with Devlin Hodges at quaterback and James Conner at running back, but Conner got hurt and Hodges got benched after a pair of interceptions. He would return after Mason Rudolph, who led both scoring drives on Sunday, hurt his left shoulder in the second half, but he remained unable to get the team moving.

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team has some decisions to make before facing the Ravens next weekend. Rudolph’s injury could complicate those decisions, but, as right guard David DeCastro made clear, whoever is running the offense has to do a better job.

“We’re not even doing the bare minimum,” DeCastro said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Ravens haven’t made any public statements about their plans for resting starters next week. If they do, it would likely be welcomed by a Steelers offense that needs all the help it can get right now.