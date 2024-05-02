David Dean named Lanier County head football coach

May 2—LAKELAND — The splashiest high school football head coach hiring of the offseason was made Wednesday night by Lanier County, who named David Dean to the post.

Dean, who won two national championships at Valdosta State, comes directly from the University of West Georgia.

On Facebook, Lanier County High, said the board of education's vote to hire Dean was unanimous.

At VSU, Dean went 79-27 over nine seasons. Besides winning national titles in 2007 and 2012, he directed the Blazers to four other national playoffs. With West Georgia, he went 48-20, with three national playoff appearances.

Dean stepped down from West Georgia in November 2023.

Lanier County, which started its football program in 1997, is coming off its two best years in history. The Bulldogs won a school-record seven games last season and, in 2022, won their first ever state playoff game.