David Culley: Tyrod Taylor is our starting quarterback when he’s healthy

At his last two stops, quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been permanently replaced by rookie quarterbacks when he was out due to injury.

It happened in 2018 with Baker Mayfield on the Browns. And last year, it happened with Justin Herbert on the Chargers.

It looks like that won’t be happening with the Texans this season.

Houston head coach David Culley said on Wednesday that Taylor will still have his job whenever he’s back from his hamstring injury.

“Tyrod comes back and he’s healthy, he’s our starting quarterback,” Culley said, via Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790. “As far as the quarterback situation, he gives us our best chance to win. He’s our starting quarterback. He was our starting quarterback when he went down. He was doing an excellent job. When he comes back, he’ll still be our starting quarterback.”

Taylor injured his hamstring during a 15-yard touchdown run against the Browns in Week Two. He’s currently on IR and Culley has said that Taylor’s not expected to be back this week.

“Tyrod is not available right now,” Culley said. “We’re hoping it’s soon. We’re taking it week by week. Right now, he’s progressing really well, but he’s not ready right now.”

In limited work, Taylor’s completed 31-of-44 passes this season for 416 yards with three touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 55 yards with a touchdown.

Playing in Taylor’s stead, rookie quarterback Davis Mills has thrown for 669 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also fumbled twice but hasn’t lost one yet. After throwing for only 87 yards and four touchdowns against Buffalo in Week Four, Mills threw for 312 yards with three TDs against New England in Week Five.

