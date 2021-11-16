David Culley says Texans ‘are playing to win’ coming off the bye week

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are returning from the bye week with the league’s second worst record at 1-8. With an AFC South road match against the 8-2 Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Texans’ losing streak could reach nine at the conclusion of Week 11.

The general public believes it would be best for the Texans to focus on their draft stock amid the final eight games. But coach David Culley says the goal for the Texans is to win — not focus on rebuilding for the future.

“I don’t think out football team feels that way — our team goes out there and tries to win the next ball game,” Culley said on Monday. “That’s always the goal. Regardless of who the quarterback is, they are all playing to win.”

With the objective to find the win column more often during the second half of the season, Culley reiterated his stance on Tyrod Taylor retaining his job as Houston’s starting quarterback. He still believes that Taylor gives the Texans their best chance at winning — despite coming off one of the worst performances of his career.

During the Texans’ 17-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Taylor threw three interceptions while completing 55.8 percent of his pass attempts at Hard Rock Stadium. Following the loss, Culley described Taylor’s play as “uncharacteristic.”

“He just made some bad decisions,” Culley said. “Obviously, he was a little rusty and he wasn’t sharp. He was our starting quarterback before he got hurt and he is our starting quarterback now.”

According to Tipico, the Texans are +9.5 underdogs as they gear up to take on the Titans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium.