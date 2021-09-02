David Culley says Texans ‘have not indicated’ who will be the starting quarterback ‘as of right now’

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are nine days away from their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team has yet to name their starting quarterback.

Following practice on Tuesday, Tyrod Taylor told reporters that he hasn’t been officially named the Texans’ starting quarterback for Week 1. According to first-year head coach David Culley, Taylor is not the only one.

“We have not indicated that anyone will be the starter as of right now,” Culley said Thursday morning. “Next week when we bring them back in here on Monday — we’ll say whose who. But up until that point we haven’t named any starters.”

During preseason, Taylor was the Texans’ starter for all three exhibition matches. He played limited snaps in each of the three games, as rookie quarterback Davis Mills played the majority of Houston’s preseason drives.

Culley said that Taylor, Houston’s presume starting quarterback for the upcoming season, had a snap count each preseason game following the Texans’ finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 28.