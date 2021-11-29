David Culley to meet with Texans S Justin Reid about reinstatement

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans were without starting safety Justin Reid during their 21-14 loss to the New York Jets, Sunday afternoon, at NRG Stadium. Reid was serving a one-game suspension following a dispute with coach David Culley during a team meeting days leading up to the Texans’ Week 12 match against the Jets.

Monday morning, Culley declined to go into any specifics regarding the benching of Reid. But Culley stated that he plans to meet with the disgruntled safety about the possibility to be reinstated ahead of Houston’s next game against the 6-6 Indianapolis Colts.

“We’ll talk about the situation later today,” Culley said. “I just want to make sure that he understands that he is all in with everything that we are doing. I am not saying that he wasn’t all in before — but we have rules and standards here. I just felt last week that he did not meet those standards”

Reid said he was “shocked” about Culley’s decision but still rooted for the team’s success during the loss.

Reid joins linebacker Zach Cunningham and cornerback Desmond King as the three defensive players the Texans sat out for disciplinary reasons in 2021.