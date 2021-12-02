David Culley maintains faith in Tim Kelly

The Texans have not scored more than 22 points in a game this season. They rank last in the NFL in yards per game and points per game.

Houston gained only 202 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, who entered the game last in defense and last against the pass.

Texans head coach David Culley was adamant that he is not considering replacing Tim Kelly as play caller.

“I’d like to see our whole offense do better, (and) me as a head coach do better in getting things the way it should be,” Culley said, via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. “There’s no question about our play calling. It’s (lack of success) the fact that we’re not doing what we need to do when the play’s called.”

Kelly wasn’t questioned last season when he had Deshaun Watson as his quarterback. He has had Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills this season.

