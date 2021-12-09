David Culley: Cutting Zach Cunningham was best decision for our team

The Texans waived linebacker Zach Cunningham on Wednesday and head coach David Culley said it “wasn’t tough at all” to make the move despite Cunningham signing a four-year deal with the team before the 2020 season.

Cunningham was benched for Week 13 after violating team rules and he’d been disciplined earlier in the season for the same reason. Culley said that he didn’t feel the team’s “standards were being met consistently” and that made it an easy decision to part ways with Cunningham.

“I feel like I made a decision that was best for our team,” Culley said, via Analis Bailey of USAToday.com. “It is not about one individual. It is not about being the best player on the team. But also, being the best player for the team.”

Cunningham’s extension came before Culley and General Manager Nick Caserio were with the team and he’s not the only player from the Bill O’Brien era who has been pushed out the door this year. More changes will likely come this offseason as the Texans continue what’s looking like an extended rebuild of their roster.

