David Culley confirms Tyrod Taylor is Texans’ Week One starting quarterback

Last week, Tyrod Taylor said he hadn’t been told whether he’s the Texans’ starting quarterback. Now the world has been told.

Texans coach David Culley confirmed today that Taylor will be under center when the Texans open their season against the Jaguars.

“Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for us, for sure,” Culley said.

That’s not a surprise, but it is a reminder of just how weird the quarterback situation in Houston is. Deshaun Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, is on the roster, but no one knows when or if he’ll play again. Watson is facing lawsuits, a potential NFL suspension and even possibly criminal charges over accusations brought by massage therapists who say he sexually assaulted them. Watson is also insisting that he does not want to play for the Texans ever again. Trades have been discussed, but so far nothing has happened.

Whether Watson becomes the Texans’ starting quarterback again remains to be seen. For now, the job is Taylor’s.

