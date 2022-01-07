The Texans have not lit the league on fire offensively this season, but head coach David Culley doesn’t expect that to lead to a change at the top of the coaching staff on that side of the ball.

Culley was asked about offensive coordinator Tim Kelly’s future at a Friday press conference. The Texans rank 30th in points scored this year and 32nd in yards from scrimmage, but Culley said he “100 percent” expects that Kelly will return for a third season in Houston.

There hasn’t been any official announcement that Culley will be back for a second season, but there also hasn’t been much talk that they’re planning to look for a new coach after giving Culley one season on the job. That season was compromised by the absence of Deshaun Watson and an overall culling of the roster that left the Texans short on talent across the board.

Those issues made Kelly’s job harder as well and Culley sounds set to run it back as long as he continues in his current role.

David Culley “100 percent” expects Tim Kelly back as offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk