David Carr's film breakdown of his favorite Justin Herbert throws
NFL Network David Carr's film breakdown of his favorite Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws.
The best game-day outfits from NFL Week 16, a look at the Steelers' tribute to Franco Harris and some holiday spirit from across the league.
Top plays from Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 12/25/2022
Looking for evidence of the Thunder’s improvement in Season 3 of the rebuild? No team in the NBA has played more close games than Oklahoma City.
The 49ers are getting strong play on special teams after struggling mightily a year ago.
Key contributors during OSU volleyball's Elite 8 season, Mac Podraza, Kylie Murr, Gabby Gonzales, Jenaisya Moore, and Adria Powell are transferring.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Baker Mayfield‘s time with the Panthers was a bust in 2022, but he’s ending the year on a high note. Mayfield set a franchise record for completion percentage in a game during their 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday and he’s won two of the three games he’s played since joining the Rams as [more]
In a bad season, apparently Kyler Murray's attitude is starting to affect others around him.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams. After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the [more]
Add this to the long list of lawsuits against Snyder.
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
New Mexico State 24, Bowling Green 19: Quick Lane Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart proposed to his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum with a little help from actor Will Smith.
What happened between Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo during their scuffle at the end of Celtics-Bucks? Here's what Brown said after Boston's huge win.
Steph Curry was enjoying himself to the fullest in the Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
Dillon Brooks wanted Klay Thompson, and he got more than he could handle Sunday night.