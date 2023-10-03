David Carr's film-breakdown assessment of Bengals' 2023 offense
NFL Network's David Carr's film-breakdown assessment of what's been wrong with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals' 2023 offense.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reaction to every game from the Sunday slate as Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close. The Buffalo Bills made a strong case for topping the power rankings with a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals are teetering on the edge of collapse, the New York Jets gave it their all on Sunday Night Football and still came up short and the hosts are officially out on Mac Jones and possibly Bill Belichick. The duo talk through the rest of the slate game-by-game before wrapping things up with a preview of Monday night's matchup: the New York Giants at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
Henry's still got it.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
The 26-year-old is back from his calf injury and focused on beating the Browns.
Burrow's status moving forward from a lingering calf injury remains murky amid an 0-2 Bengals start.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Joe Burrow got paid.
Higgins said he has "no clue" where his contract extension negotiations stand.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice as they become Dr. Football and Dr. Football (no relation), experts in fixing broken NFL offenses. But first, the duo give their takeaways from Week 4. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Rodney Harrison trying to bait Chris Jones into trash talking Zach Wilson, Derek Carr trying (and failing) to play hurt, the Toy Story broadcast and Sunday Night Football and the controversial no-call on New York Jets DE Jermaine Johnson II. Later, Charles and Nate fix the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins offenses. Each team has had their flaws put on display at some point through the first four weeks of NFL action, and the hosts attempt to give a potential solution to get each team back on track.
