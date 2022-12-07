David Carr weighs in on Rams' addition of QB Baker Mayfield
NFL Network's David Carr weighs in on the Los Angeles Rams' addition of free-agent quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL Network's David Carr weighs in on the Los Angeles Rams' addition of free-agent quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf, quadriceps) remained limited on Tuesday’s practice report. Jacobs has spent the past two weeks on the practice report with a calf injury, and despite being questionable to play, he had 67 touches for 453 yards and three touchdowns the past two weeks. The Raiders added the quadriceps injury to [more]
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, adding the former No. 1 pick to their options behind injured Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season. Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns starter, was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina. The struggling Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and it's unclear whether Mayfield could be ready to participate for a team already down to backup quarterbacks John Wolford - who has been battling a neck injury and other ailments - and Bryce Perkins.
The Rams acquired a new quarterback Tuesday, but Baker Mayfield is a longshot to play in Thursday Night Football. The team, though, likely doesn’t know for certain who will start at quarterback. John Wolford re-injured his neck in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. He served as Bryce Perkins‘ backup in Week 11 when he initially [more]
Baker Mayfield will wear 1️⃣7️⃣ with the Rams
The 49ers don't know how bad Jimmy Garoppolo's broken foot is, but they are hoping specialist will be able to confirm the severity of the injury.
NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco sifts through reactions and overreactions from the 49ers Faithful after Week 13.
There's really no downside to the Rams claiming Baker Mayfield at this point in the season
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Andrew Luck finally broke the silence on his retirement.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Only one team wanted Baker Mayfield. The Rams were the only team that put in a waiver claim for Mayfield, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Under the NFL waiver system, when the Panthers put Mayfield on waivers, all 31 other teams had an opportunity to put in a claim for him, and the team [more]
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Whatever Andrew Luck pursues next, the former Colts QB will do it with a perspective that comes from living in what ESPN describes as "a silent hell."
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Baker Mayfield won't wear his familiar No. 6 when he joins the Rams for Thursday's game with the Raiders
The Hall of Famer’s success at Jackson State, a historically Black college, brought joy to many. His move to Colorado left even more feeling betrayed
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday there is no timetable for a decision with receiver Odell Beckham.