David Carr weighs in on Rams' addition of QB Baker Mayfield

The Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, adding the former No. 1 pick to their options behind injured Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season. Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns starter, was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina. The struggling Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and it's unclear whether Mayfield could be ready to participate for a team already down to backup quarterbacks John Wolford - who has been battling a neck injury and other ailments - and Bryce Perkins.