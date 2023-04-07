David Carr: ‘Sky is the limit’ for Brian Daboll’s Giants

There is no question that almost every expert who covers the NFL agrees the New York Giants are heading in the right direction after five straight losing seasons in which they lost 10 or more games.

The hiring of Brian Daboll as their head coach has rekindled the creative, competitive, and cultural fires that had been stamped out by misfires by the former general manager and his coaching hires.

Giants co-owner John Mara recently compared Daboll to a rock star (Bono of U2) and the round table at NFL Network, which consisted of former Giants backup quarterback David Carr, chimed in on the difference Daboll has made.

“I love what’s happening in New York because for John Mara to feel that comfortable to make that type of joke. . . knowing the New York media like I do, he must feel really good about his head coach,” Carr said. “He must feel really good about his quarterback (Daniel Jones) — and he should — and the direction that they’re going.”

Carr also likes the personnel moves the Giants have made to upgrade their passing game.

“My favorite part about this whole offseason has been the addition of (tight end) Darren Waller to this group and what that’s going to do for this offensive system,” Carr said.

“When I watched the Giants play last year. . . I remember being in London. We were watching that team develop into a good football team. And they were doing it without a real threat down the middle, without a real matchup guy outside. All the attention was on Saquon Barkley. They were loaded up to stop the run and Daniel had developed as a quarterback in this system

“But now you have a guy out there that can essentially create offense for you just by (lining up), just by putting him out at wide receiver, which he can play. Putting him in-line and block for Saquon, which he can easily do.”

In closing, Carr reiterated his optimism about Big Blue’s future.

“I love where this team is going. I love the direction they are going. I love the physicality,” Carr said. “Like I knew it was going to be good X’s and O’s wise, but the toughness that he brought to this group has been fantastic. So, the sky’s the limit for these guys.”

