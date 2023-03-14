David Carr: Saints 'made sense from the beginning' as fit for Derek
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
He’d never agree with this characterization, in part because Aaron Rodgers likely would never agree with anything I’d ever have to say. But with the NFL’s annual free-agency negotiating window open, this is not a subject for fair debate. Rodgers officially is holding the Packers and Jets hostage. He’s doing so because both teams won’t [more]
How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.
The 49ers appear to have their backup quarterback situation figured out. Now comes the hard part.
The Raiders found a replacement for Derek Carr.
It appears Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a popular person as the NFL free agency begins.
The 49ers hope to have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy healthy enough to play at the start of the regular season, but they are adding another experienced starter to the roster in the event that plan has to change. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Niners have agreed to a one-year deal with former [more]
It’s not official yet, but it’s quickly moving that way. Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers is indeed moving toward accepting a trade that would send him out the land of the Cheesehead and into the Big Apple. Trey Wingo (who was the first to indicate the Jets had spoken to Rodgers last week) has [more]
The writing on the wall for Mike McGlinchey's 49ers exit reportedly has become a reality.
One of the first moves of the NFL's legal tampering window saw Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards sign with his hometown team. By Reuben Frank
Aaron Rodgers can, and will, do whatever he wants. But his failure to make a decision about his short-term future is about to become a problem. At 12:00 p.m. ET, free agency begins, as a practical matter. If Rodgers is going to the Jets, the Jets need to know that. If Rodgers is going to [more]
Follow the NFL's annual signing and negotiating bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Bears have reportedly signed two top free-agent linebackers.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has left the 49ers for the Raiders. The move to Las Vegas becomes official on Wednesday. When it does, here’s a look at the details of the deal. 1. Signing bonus: $11.25 million. 2. 2023 base salary: $11.25 million, fully guaranteed at signing. 3. 2024 roster bonus: $11.25 million, fully guaranteed on [more]
The waiting game continues for Aaron Rodgers. He says a decision is coming soon, but who knows how he defines the term? Assuming that the Jets find out by Wednesday whether Rodgers will accept a trade to New York, and in the event Rodgers decides not to change teams, the question becomes what will the [more]
Offensive lineman Nate Davis has started for the Tennessee Titans since the team drafted him from Charlotte in 2019. Now he's reportedly off to Chicago
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
