David Carr: Russell Wilson's numbers vs. man coverage have fallen off a cliff in 2022
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Key contributors during OSU volleyball's Elite 8 season, Mac Podraza, Kylie Murr, Gabby Gonzales, Jenaisya Moore, and Adria Powell are transferring.
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams. After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the [more]
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart proposed to his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum with a little help from actor Will Smith.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
What happened between Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo during their scuffle at the end of Celtics-Bucks? Here's what Brown said after Boston's huge win.
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
Steph Curry was enjoying himself to the fullest in the Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
Add this to the long list of lawsuits against Snyder.
Dillon Brooks wanted Klay Thompson, and he got more than he could handle Sunday night.
New Mexico State 24, Bowling Green 19: Quick Lane Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
The Warriors were called for six technical fouls Sunday against the Grizzlies, and that ultimately led to Jordan Poole's ejection in the fourth quarter.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
Dave Shovein examines the Blue Jays acquisition of Daulton Varsho, the latest on Carlos Correa and so much more in Monday's Offseason Lowdown. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Hackett was in trouble right away.
On December 31, Michigan will take on TCU in Phoenix while Ohio State will face reigning national champion Georgia in Atlanta in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Mac Jones could reportedly face discipline for low block on Bengals CB Eli Apple.