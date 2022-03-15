David Carr reveals his 'conspiracy theory' on why Tom Brady unretired
NFL Network's David Carr reveals his 'conspiracy theory' on why QB Tom Brady unretired. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's David Carr reveals his 'conspiracy theory' on why QB Tom Brady unretired. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
WR Zay Jones is the latest to get a huge payday from the Jaguars
Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is set to continue playing his home games at SoFi Stadium, but he’ll be using a different locker room. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Joseph-Day is set to leave the Rams for the Chargers as a free agent. It’s a three-year deal worth $24 million with $15 million of [more]
The NFL's free agency frenzy is set to kick off this week, with the legal tampering window for players and teams opening Monday.
The Rush: Tom Brady unretires, steals spotlight from KG, Kyrie, Mahomes
Now that the Browns have a No. 1 WR in Amari Cooper, will their 2022 NFL draft plans change at No. 13 overall?
The Jets are one of three teams seriously interested in five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore.
The Rams are bringing back Joseph Noteboom, agreeing to a 3-year extension with the young left tackle
The Chargers are ready for a battle in the AFC West.
The Cowboys are set to have some fresh faces in the wide receiver room, as Cedrick Wilson agreed to a three-year deal with the Dolphins. | From @AsaHenry_55
Here’s a look at who the Jets have signed and the grades they’ve gotten for their efforts so far:
The legendary quarterback, who previously indicated he was retiring, wrote on Twitter that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season
The Bucs are now the favorites in the NFC and the Bills are the No. 1 Super Bowl favorite.
Alex Singleton led the Eagles in tackles last season but the team decided not to tender the 28-year-old linebacker, allowing him to hit free agency. By Dave Zangaro
After the Amari Cooper trade and the Michael Gallup signing, the Cowboys should have roughly $15 million cap room to work with in free agency. The team lost WR Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins.
Alex #Singleton’s time with the #Eagles could be over, as #Philadelphia is not expected to place a restricted free agent tender on their leading tackler
Pittsburgh gets a center with starting experience in free agency.
If the Boston Red Sox hope to bring back Kyle Schwarber for 2022, they'll have plenty of competition. The Toronto Blue Jays are one of several teams in the mix to sign the slugger in free agency.
Tom Brady’s retirement lasted only 40 days. Brady tweeted the official announcement of his 23rd season in Tampa on March 13, saying there’s ‘unfinished business.’ Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer, Brian Sozzi, and Jared Blikre discuss further details on how this could be a game changer for the NFL business.
Now that the receiver market has been set with some ridiculous deals, here's what we think Davante Adams should ask for.
Lawrence is staying in Dallas while the Cowboys get cap relief with the new deal.