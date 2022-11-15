David Carr reacts to brother's emotional press conference
NFL Network's David Carr reacts to brother Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's emotional press conference.
The Commanders added two players from the practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against the Eagles.
Josh McDaniels' debut season as Las Vegas Raiders head coach has been disastrous, but team ownership reportedly has assured the ex-New England Patriots offensive coordinator he will retain his job in 2023.
The Bulldogs, you see, are chasing the loftiest of goals. Having locked up another trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game as the top dog in the Eastern Division, No. 1 Georgia (10-0) quickly moved on Monday. ''I didn't really celebrate too much,'' receiver Kearis Jackson said.
The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 did not change, but two of the top teams in the Pac-12 dropped significantly in the new rankings.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a much better foe? “We got a surprise [more]
Tennessee football scored a touchdown with 36 seconds left against Missouri to win 66-24 on Saturday.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.
The Chiefs had an out-of-the-ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
Packers return man Amari Rodgers has a fumbling problem, and the Packers’ coaching staff seems ready to make a change. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed today that the Packers are re-evaluating whether Rodgers should continue as their punt returner. LaFleur did not say who will return punts Thursday night against the Titans. Special [more]
The Packers ended up beating the Cowboys in overtime, but Aaron Rodgers thought they had a chance to get it done in regulation. Instead, with 1:38 remaining in the fourth quarter, coach Matt LaFleur called for two running plays and then, after a third-down incompletion, the Packers punted. The Packers quarterback was caught on camera [more]
Greg Schiano explains controversial 'victory formation' play-call: 'We are trying to coach a fumble'
Where there's smoke...
How dramatic were the Chiefs’ run-game improvements from a week ago? Here are the numbers.