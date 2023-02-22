David Carr: Ravens 'missed the boat' on Lamar Jackson's contract negotiations
NFL Network's David Carr explains why the Baltimore Ravens 'missed the boat' on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract negotiations.
Texas A&M is a home favorite against Tennessee, which might surprise some.
Three years ago, receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted his way out of Minnesota. After three years in Buffalo, capped by a playoff loss featuring frustrations and gesticulations that could be interpreted as a desire for yet another fresh start, speculation has emerged again that Diggs could again be on the move. Whether it’s his brother, Trevon, [more]
Quarterback Derek Carr has been a free agent for a week. The market for unrestricted free agents opens in less than three weeks. Time, as they say, is a-wastin’. Carr’s brother, David, said Monday on NFL Network that Derek nevertheless plans to take his time. “It’s gonna be a long process,” David Carr said, via [more]
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
District One playoffs have begun. Follow here for all the matchups, scores, and game recaps for Class 6A through Class A.
With the end of the 2022-23 season looming, Ohio State men's hockey used its series against Michigan to flip momentum.
Sidney Outlaw's time in the Bellator lightweight grand prix ended before it even started thanks to a positive drug test conducted by the ABC.
The Tennessee Titans finalized their on-field offensive coaching staff for 2023 on Tuesday, announcing the hire of RBs coach Justin Outten.
Four Giants and Jets, including Dexter Lawrence and Quinnen Williams, landed among PFF's Top 25 interior defenders for the 2022 NFL season.
The Patriots will enter 2023 NFL free agency with money to spend, and ESPN.com projects two top-tier free agents as potential fits for New England.
Pro Football Focus estimates it would take a first and a fourth-round pick to acquire Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Andrew Callahan and Khari Thompson discuss whether or not they'd make the deal for the Patriots.
The NFL franchise tag window is officially open, as teams can now lock up one unrestricted free agent. Which players on each team could be tagged? Here's a look.
The window for applying the franchise tag opened today. Before it closes in two weeks, it’s virtually certain that one of the tags will be applied by the Commanders to defensive tackle Daron Payne. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s 99.9 likely that the Commanders will tag the 2018 first-round draft pick [more]
The former Chiefs running back sharply rebuked LeSean McCoy for saying Eric Bieniemy will struggle in new job with the Commanders.
Here's our first crack at a first-round mock draft with the Eagles landing two premier defensive players. By Dave Zangaro
Adidas Golf has parted ways with two longtime ambassadors, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are "intrigued" by Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud, which could make them a candidate to trade up with the Chicago Bears.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon passed on scoring a touchdown late in the Super Bowl, in order to help his team keep the ball away from the Eagles, and to cement the win. McKinnon recently explained that they practice this scenario every week, and that’s how coach Andy Reid coaches the players. But it was [more]
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers team physician, will perform the surgery in Arlington. Purdy and the 49ers are holding their breath that the injury requires only [more]