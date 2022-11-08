David Carr predicts Jets' wins, losses with remaining schedule
NFL Network's David Carr predicts the New York Jets' wins, losses with the remaining schedule.
The Cardinals will likely have three backups on the interior of the offensive line when they face the Rams this weekend.
Six wins is just about what many people expected for the New York Jets. Well, Robert Saleh's scrappy squad has that after just nine games. At 6-3 and headed into their bye week after a stunning 20-17 victory over Buffalo, the Jets are on quest to deliver the franchise - and its long-frustrated fans - a playoff berth for the first time since 2010, which seems like a reasonable and realistic expectation.
In this Jets post game news conference, Robert Saleh discusses how he expected the Jets to win over the Bills, Zach Wilson making the improvements necessary to level up his game despite his age, and how DJ Reed is playing football at a pro ball level.
Sometimes, life comes at you fast. When the games on the Week Eight slate were playing out, Jeff Saturday was an ESPN NFL analyst, presumably sitting and watching games like the rest of us. But he made a couple of comments about the team that will be his first opponent as the Colts’ interim head [more]
We look at six bold predictions for the Ravens' Week 9 matchup against the Saints
Raiders EDGE Chandler Jones named one of the worst free agent signings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Maybe this was a breakthrough for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Doug Pederson has preached all season about his young team needing to learn how to win - or how not to lose - close games. The Jaguars had been 0-6 in one-score games entering Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they were tied or leading in the fourth quarter of five of those.
Following a weak showing against the Bengals in Week 9, the Panthers parted ways with a pair of defensive coaches on Monday morning.
USF had just one win over an FBS program during Scott's tenure.
The Baltimore Ravens announced the inactive players for Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Outlining the five key changes to the Rules of Golf you should know when stepping on the first tee in 2023.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Andrej Stojakovic, 5-star small forward and son of 3-time NBA All-Star Peja, picks Stanford.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA through games played on Sunday and ranked each team from worst to first.
The Indianapolis Colts hired former player Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. In doing so, the team passed over far more qualified Black candidates.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.