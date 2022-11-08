David Carr predicts Jets' wins, losses with remaining schedule

The Associated Press

Six wins is just about what many people expected for the New York Jets. Well, Robert Saleh's scrappy squad has that after just nine games. At 6-3 and headed into their bye week after a stunning 20-17 victory over Buffalo, the Jets are on quest to deliver the franchise - and its long-frustrated fans - a playoff berth for the first time since 2010, which seems like a reasonable and realistic expectation.