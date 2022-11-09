David Carr predicts final nine games on Vikings' 2022 schedule

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter's status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he's awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury sustained a day earlier in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. ''The one definite thing I can tell you is we all know how competitive he is, and I would never count him out,'' McDermott said.