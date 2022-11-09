David Carr predicts final nine games on Vikings' 2022 schedule
NFL Network analyst David Carr predicts the final nine games on the Minnesota Vikings' 2022 schedule.
Detroit Lions lost 4 straight after a September loss in Minnesota, while the Vikings have rallied for 3 fourth-quarter comebacks since that game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter's status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he's awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury sustained a day earlier in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. ''The one definite thing I can tell you is we all know how competitive he is, and I would never count him out,'' McDermott said.
Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd believes that the 49ers, when healthy, boast the best team in the NFL.
Even as local GOP officials said all votes would be counted, politicians were quick to allege an election fraud conspiracy.
Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. “Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.
As the Bills remain silent on Josh Allen's elbow, the Browns may be in line for a Case Keenum revenge game.
This is the beef that never ends.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena has entered the debate about the mysterious drink that his team prepared for him during last week’s Paris Masters, insisting: “Not everything you see is controversial. It could be private. Is that allowed?”
ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis. In his initial remarks on the subject, it became clear that Monday’s horseshoe surprise [more]
The Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists for the 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards.
Outlining the five key changes to the Rules of Golf you should know when stepping on the first tee in 2023.
‘I love y’all. I love this city. I would do anything for this city. And I would do anything for you,’ Houstonian Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale said after winning largest legal sports bet on Astros World Series victory.
There was no mystery at the top of the second College Football Playoff rankings with Georgia holding the top spot. The big news was at No. 4.
Check out our Week 10 fantasy football rankings for every position!
Ja Morant tried to get in Jayson Tatum's head late in Monday's Celtics-Grizzlies game, but the C's star responded with the perfect rebuttal involving his young son Deuce.
The Raiders are moving on from one of their former first-round picks. Las Vegas is releasing safety Johnathan Abram, according to multiple reports. Abram was the third of the three first-round picks the Raiders made in 2019, their last season in Oakland. Selected at 27th overall, Abram missed nearly all of his rookie year after [more]
An attorney for a Michigan State football player for his involvement in the tunnel postgame melee said the incident was started by a Wolverine.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Stephen A. Smith slams the Nets for the team's conditions for Kyrie Irving's return, saying the team is trying to embarrass Irving.