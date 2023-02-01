David Carr, Michael Robinson predict stat lines for players in Super Bowl LVII
NFL Network's David Carr, Michael Robinson predict stat lines for players in Super Bowl LVII.
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
DeMeco Ryans is going home to Houston.
The Raiders have 16 days to figure out a potential trade for quarterback Derek Carr before $40.4 million in future compensation becomes fully guaranteed. So why haven’t they given Carr permission to try to find a suitor? Here’s the problem. The Raiders likely fear that those discussions would result in a wink-nod understanding that Carr [more]
Did Tony Romo nearly spit the N-word on live television? That’s what social media users wonder after a bizarre comment heard during Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley being named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was a bridge too far for former WR Brandon Stokley.
Pat Mahomes Sr., got in on the fun
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a jam packed show today coming off of a wild weekend of football news.
One NFL executive made two wild predictions for how the 49ers will address the quarterback position in 2023.
Pratt's outburst was out of line with the otherwise united Bengals front in support of Ossai on Sunday.
Brock Purdy said nothing has been decided on how to proceed after the quarterback sustained a serious elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game.
Lane Johnson said he had a reason for being nervous against Nick Bosa, beyond Bosa's league-leading sack total.
He just couldn’t shut up during Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game. | Letters to the Editor
The Bengals cost themselves a shot at the Super Bowl in a last second loss to the Chiefs.
Nicole Lynn bet on herself, and it is paying off tenfold.
The 49ers officially need a new defensive coordinator with DeMeco Ryans signing a contract to become the next Texans head coach and they’ve started to put together a list of candidates. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that they have requested an interview with Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris. Word earlier this month had [more]
The Cowboys plan to have head coach Mike McCarthy call their offensive plays in 2023, but they are also planning to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Kellen Moore. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Panthers running backs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Nixon will be one of the candidates to interview for that opening. [more]