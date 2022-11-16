David Carr, Michael Robinson predict each of Bills' final eight games in 2022 regular season
NFL Network's David Carr and Michael Robinson predict each of the Buffalo Bills' final eight remaining games in the 2022 NFL regular season.
Cornerback AJ Parker signs back to the Lions practice squad
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Frank Schwab discuss the Minnesota Viking dramatic overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, and debate if Josh Allen is too aggressive for his own good and the good of the Bills Super Bowl hopes.
The Vikings hit the top stop in the power rankings for the first time
Patrick tore his ACL tripping over sideline equipment, putting his NFL career at risk.
With their CB room wearing thin, the Panthers signed ninth-year veteran T.J. Carrie to their practice squad on Tuesday.
Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick tore an ACL last month on the sideline at SoFi Stadium, while trying not to collide with a worker. He has now sued every potentially liable party, including the NFL, ESPN, the Chargers (the home team that night), and the Rams (the owners of the stadium). PFT contacted each of those [more]
The #Texans' offense has struggled to get off to a strong start in any of their recent losses
Amazon expected better. The good news is that better could be coming. After telling advertisers that it would have an average of 12.5 million viewers for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and then quibbling with Nielsen as to the accuracy of its numbers, Amazon Prime has seen the official ratings slip to a season [more]
LAS VEGAS (AP) After nine frustrating years, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fed up. Carr became emotional after the Raiders squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a 25-20 loss to an Indianapolis Colts squad that is now under the direction of Jeff Saturday, who had never coached an NFL game before Sunday. ''I can't speak for everybody, I know where I stand - I love the Silver and Black,'' Carr said.
The Browns and Bills have played two memorable games in the snow in recent memory, and they could be set for a third this Sunday.
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Packers traded up to draft Rodgers in the third round, but his ball-security issues cost him his job.
The #49ers made a swap at QB and WR on the practice squad.
College Football Playoff rankings prediction. What will the third top 25 be when it comes out on Tuesday night?
Who would've thought a rookie who was playing barely one-third of the snaps would be so critical to the Eagles' success?
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you."