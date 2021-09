Associated Press

In trying to prove they aren't just the “Carolina Christian McCaffreys,” the Panthers will take on another running back with an All-Pro pedigree in Ezekiel Elliott and the surging ground game of the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey won't play because of a strained hamstring when Carolina makes a second consecutive appearance in Texas on Sunday. The Panthers (3-0) will have to figure on needing plenty of points even with the NFL's No. 1 defense because of the way quarterback Dak Prescott, Elliott and company are playing for the league's fifth-best offense.