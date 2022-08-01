David Carr, L.T. predict stat projections for Raiders roster
NFL Network's David Carr and LaDainian Tomlinson. predict stat projections for Las Vegas Raiders roster. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
If the Houston Texans need a reliable veteran to solve their slot WR issues, @johnhcrumpler believes @bease11 (Cole Beasley) is a viable option.
Steelers give Chris Boswell a four-year contract extension.
Rams say they will cut reps for Matthew Stafford (throwing arm pain) and receiver Van Jefferson needs a second surgery on his left knee and could miss opener.
The Raiders added through free agency and acquired Adams in a trade.
“The league should be ashamed of themselves,” one person tweeted.
According to Sportico, the Dallas Cowboys are worth about $7.64 billion.
Mitch Trubisky compared playing one year in Buffalo versus the four seasons he played with the Bears.
Sean McVay has been crystal clear with his message when it comes to wanting Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the Rams this season.
The retired judge who gave Deshaun Watson a measly six-game suspension deserves criticism, but the NFL failed to make a strong enough case against QB.
Quarterback Trey Lance had difficulty finding open receivers, but he also provided a challenge to the 49ers' defense.
The Teven Jenkins saga continues at Bears camp. According to David Kaplan, it’s not the injury that’s the concerning thing with Jenkins.
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones makes up the one-man committee that [more]
The Bears are receiving and entertaining trade calls for offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.
Here's a look at six legit WR options if the Cowboys want to test free agency, along with the obligatory don't-do-it option that has to be mentioned. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Irv Smith Jr. left the field early on Monday with a "possible injury."
One quote from an anonymous defensive coordinator in a story in the Athletic caused big waves last week in the NFL.
The New York Giants returned to practice on Monday -- this time with pads on -- and here are 8 quick takeaways from the day's action.
Mayfield and Darnold are competing to be the team’s starter, and again rotated reps. Darnold worked more heavily with the first team Monday. Rhule said that will flip on Tuesday. Who had the upper hand?
Undrafted rookie WR Corey Sutton is the third Detroit Lion to retire prematurely from the NFL in the past two months
Doug Pederson has no interest in being coy. Among Meyer’s many missteps: having rookie quarterback and No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence split first-team reps with Gardner Minshew; allowing Tim Tebow to try to resurrect his playing career as a tight end; and believing motivational gimmicks would inspire professional athletes, many of them millionaires. Long before Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired Meyer in mid-December, the three-time collegiate national championship-winning coach had lost the locker room.