David Carr: It'd be a 'perfect scenario' for Tom Brady, 49ers to join forces

AFP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has denied that playing Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all together in the same side has a negative impact on the team's balance, as the Brazilian was ruled out of Wednesday's match at Montpellier.PSG have won just one of four league games this month but Galtier rejected suggestions the presence of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi was hurting the team's stability.