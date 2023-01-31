David Carr: It'd be a 'perfect scenario' for Tom Brady, 49ers to join forces
Former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is serving time at the Williamson County jail this week for his DUI arrest last November, Sam Phalen of AtoZ Sports Nashville reports. Downing entered jail Tuesday afternoon, and he will serve time through Thursday at 10 a.m., per Phalen. The Titans fired Downing and three other coaches on [more]
The Super Bowl LVII participants each innovated their way back and are vying for a second title in a five-year stretch. Credit to the past two champions for paying off their gamble, but it won't be easy for them to do the same.
RowVaughn Wells' remarkable response to her son's murder shows that we need an empathy revolution, writes Rev. Professor Keith Magee.
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has denied that playing Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all together in the same side has a negative impact on the team's balance, as the Brazilian was ruled out of Wednesday's match at Montpellier.PSG have won just one of four league games this month but Galtier rejected suggestions the presence of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi was hurting the team's stability.
The two quarterbacks met briefly after the Chiefs’ 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game, and Joe Burrow gave Patrick Mahomes a piece of advice.
The Raiders have 16 days to figure out a potential trade for quarterback Derek Carr before $40.4 million in future compensation becomes fully guaranteed. So why haven’t they given Carr permission to try to find a suitor? Here’s the problem. The Raiders likely fear that those discussions would result in a wink-nod understanding that Carr [more]
Progress does not come easily or even quickly to the NFL. But this is a sign of progress.
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
DeMeco Ryans is going home to Houston.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley being named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was a bridge too far for former WR Brandon Stokley.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay debate about what the Chicago Bears should do with the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a jam packed show today coming off of a wild weekend of football news.
A play involving defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw picked up steam online after the 49ers' NFC Championship loss -- and Arik Armstead is coming to his defense.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo wished he had a helmet as he watched Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson suffer injuries in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
Lane Johnson said he had a reason for being nervous against Nick Bosa, beyond Bosa's league-leading sack total.
Here is a breakdown of the 49ers' scheduled free agents after the 2022 season comes to a close.