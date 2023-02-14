David Carr emphatically says Peyton Manning is the greatest of all time

Who is the greatest quarterback of all time in the NFL?

Most fans and pundits would say Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls during his career. David Carr disagrees.

Carr, a former quarterback who is considered one of the biggest busts in NFL history, believes Peyton Manning is the “GOAT,” and he doesn’t believe there’s even a conversation to be had about it.

Peyton is the 🐐 and this isn’t a conversation. https://t.co/XwbzJJguKa — David Carr (@DCarr8) February 5, 2023

One fan replied that Dan Marino was better. Carr countered that Manning’s smarts — and knowing the opposing defense better that team’s defensive coordinator — made him the easy choice.

I LOVE MARINO, but Peyton did so much more than just rip it. He knew your defense better than you DC https://t.co/0qrtDo0z44 — David Carr (@DCarr8) February 5, 2023

But, others interjected, what about Brady?

Brady is incredible but he’s not in the same ballpark as Peyton https://t.co/tWSzY4haCa — David Carr (@DCarr8) February 5, 2023

Carr co-signed a tweet that said Brady was the most decorated, but not the best in NFL history.

This is correct https://t.co/xHAtaFRIz7 — David Carr (@DCarr8) February 5, 2023

Carr used Matt Cassel as an example for the case against Brady. Cassel went 11-5 with the New England Patriots when Brady was sidelined in 2008, but the rest of Cassel’s career was unremarkable, and he didn’t find success after leaving New England.

Google Matt Cassel , Patriots https://t.co/RlfzMOUhk3 — David Carr (@DCarr8) February 5, 2023

Carr also said he’d pick Patrick Mahomes over Brady.

No chance. Give me Mahomes all day https://t.co/wzrguTBVcl — David Carr (@DCarr8) February 5, 2023

The Manning vs. Brady debate continues.

