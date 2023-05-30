David Carr: Derek Carr’s Saints ‘team to beat’ in NFC South

So, who’s the team to beat in a division where every team kept beating themselves last year?

Former quarterback David Carr was asked that question on a recent episode of NFL Total Access—and the former Carolina Panthers passer kept it within the family.

“Let’s look at it objectively,” Carr said. “Because it’s all about the quarterback position. Not to put all the pressure on my brother, but that’s really what it is, right? If you can have an experienced guy, a veteran guy that feels comfortable in the system—then you automatically have a chance, right?

“All these other positions. We just heard from Desmond Ridder, what they’re doing in Carolina—young quarterback. That’s tough. It’s an unknown, right? And there’s so many things you learn as a quarterback as you grow and develop that you just don’t know as a young guy. Like, those guys are all gonna be good football players. It might take ’em a while to get to the point where they’re ready to go push and win a division. Maybe it won’t. Maybe it’ll be this year—because of how close that thing is.”

David’s brother, of course, is Derek—whom the Saints signed back in early March. But to Carr’s credit (the older one), Carr (the younger one) is the most proven and successful pro commodity under center in the division at the moment.

Big bro also went on to provide another pertinent detail, one that resides on the other side of the ball.

“But you gotta go with the Saints,” Carr added. “They already have a top-10 defense, that defense is solid. They’re experienced. Just talkin’ with Derek about how they run their OTAs, how they’ve been through team activities. This is an experienced veteran group that has the feeling of a team that’s right on the cusp of doing something great.”

Despite finishing at 7-10, New Orleans still boasted one of the league’s top defenses. They allowed the fifth-fewest yards per game (314.8) and the ninth-fewest points per game (20.3).

But, as Carr also alluded to, maybe one of the youngsters from Carolina or Atlanta is ready to put his team over the top. And maybe that youngster is Bryce Young.

