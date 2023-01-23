David Carr: Cowboys' offense far too 'vanilla' in Divisional Round loss to 49ers
NFL Network's David Carr: Dallas Cowboys' offense far too 'vanilla' in Divisional Round loss to San Francisco 49ers.
NFL Network's David Carr: Dallas Cowboys' offense far too 'vanilla' in Divisional Round loss to San Francisco 49ers.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is already making NFL history with his playoff success
Colts assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae is leaving the team to take over as head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Matt Fortuna of TheAthletic.com reports. He replaces Trent Dilfer as the school’s head coach. It appeared former NFL tight end Jason Witten was set to replace Dilfer after the former NFL quarterback accepted [more]
With every 49ers win, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy etches his name in the history books.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
Mike McCarthy said the Dallas Cowboys practiced the final play, which was a designed gadget play that had running back Ezekiel Elliott as the center.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Kyle Shanahan understands why fans were frustrated with his clock management to end the first half, but doubled down on his play-calling.
The Cowboys' loss to the 49ers proved to be costly for one famous Texas gambler.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed A.J. Brown's injury and frustration late in the win over the Giants. By Dave Zangaro
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
Running back Christian McCaffrey said he had to fight through the 49ers' playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The Bears won't be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears' offseason.
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows it. Within the NFL, it’s frowned upon. It could be time for the Bengals to turn that frown upside down. Quarterback Joe Burrow deserves to be the highest-paid player in football. He won’t push for that, however. It’s not his way, not his style. He won’t want to tie the [more]