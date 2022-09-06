David Carr: Cowboys' identity 'has to be different' in 2022

Associated Press

The Denver Broncos didn't circle their season opener on their calendar even though it's Russell Wilson's homecoming at Seattle. Had they emphasized their $296 million man 's return to the city where he spent a decade, bringing the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title, the Broncos wouldn't have kept him on the sideline with their other starters in the preseason. “This is what I have been doing the past three years," explained new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was schooled in the sit-'em philosophy by Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who copied the doctrine from Rams coach Sean McVay, who's been doing it since 2018.