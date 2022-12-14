David Carr: 'The book is kind of out' on how to stop Dolphins offense
NFL Network analyst David Carr explains that 'the book is kind of out' on how to stop the Miami Dolphins' offense.
Fred Warner is hyping up his linebacker teammate Dre Greenlaw as "Big Play Dre" following his performance in the 49ers' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins says the pass rush must continue to bring it against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offense struggle for the second week in a row in a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve over the last couple of games. Our Tom E. Curran explains on "Quick Slants" why the Patriots quarterback has every right to be visibly frustrated by what's going on with the offense.
Nelson Agholor commented on the head injury controversy involving teammate, DeVante Parker.
The Atlanta Braves have traded for Oakland A's catcher Sean Murphy.
The Mets have certainly had a busy offseason, but one of the smaller moves New York made was picking up Daniel Vogelbach’s $1.5 million option to split duties at DH.
The #49ers practice report for Tuesday didn't change at all from Monday, but there's some optimism on the injury front.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the Los Angeles Chargers win over the Miami Dolphins, and debate what level of panic Dolphins fans should be at after a second-straight ugly loss.
Mayfield is slated to start for the #Rams against the #Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 15
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
“Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys have to make decisions. It’s part of professional sports. You have to have contingency plans,” head coach Arthur Smith said.
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
ESPN expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will upgrade at an important position on offense.
Lane Kiffin shared an emotional statement following the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach on Tuesday.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick singled out a few specific players in his postgame victory speech Monday night. Check out the scenes from a hyped up New England locker room.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.