David Carr: The Bears 'have so many different holes' and need to put pieces around Justin Fields
Bo Horvat and Anders Lee scored less than two minutes apart in the third period to spark the New York Islanders to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Patrick Beverley is headed to the Chicago Bulls to make a playoff push and there will be no tanking.
Manchester City face RB Leipzig on Wednesday.
The former Chiefs running back sharply rebuked LeSean McCoy for saying Eric Bieniemy will struggle in new job with the Commanders.
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers team physician, will perform the surgery in Arlington. Purdy and the 49ers are holding their breath that the injury requires only [more]
More than a week after the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, punter Arryn Siposs explained what happened on his poor fourth-quarter punt. By Adam Hermann
Here's our first crack at a first-round mock draft with the Eagles landing two premier defensive players. By Dave Zangaro
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are "intrigued" by Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud, which could make them a candidate to trade up with the Chicago Bears.
The NFL franchise tag window is officially open, as teams can now lock up one unrestricted free agent. Which players on each team could be tagged? Here's a look.
Adidas Golf has parted ways with two longtime ambassadors, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.
Pro Football Focus estimates it would take a first and a fourth-round pick to acquire Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Andrew Callahan and Khari Thompson discuss whether or not they'd make the deal for the Patriots.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Ryan Poles is bringing back a depth player on the interior offensive line.
Detroit Lions last used the franchise tag in 2018, when they tagged defensive end Ziggy Ansah to keep him from testing free agency.
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon passed on scoring a touchdown late in the Super Bowl, in order to help his team keep the ball away from the Eagles, and to cement the win. McKinnon recently explained that they practice this scenario every week, and that’s how coach Andy Reid coaches the players. But it was [more]
We know that Derek Carr will not be the Raiders quarterback this year, but we do not know who will be taking snaps when the team returns to action later this year. There are several paths that the Raiders could take to filling that spot. They could sign or trade for a veteran, draft a [more]
LeSean McCoy spent the 2019 season in Kansas City, playing for head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and McCoy says Reid was the reason for the Chiefs’ offensive success. Asked about Bieniemy moving on to become offensive coordinator of the Commanders, McCoy said on FS1 that Bieniemy was riding Reid’s coattails in [more]
Ohio State's Ryan Day was asked about the meeting in which RB TreVeyon Henderson said the two "got everything we needed to get off our chest.”
The New York Jets' recruiting pitch to free-agent quarterback Derek Carr reportedly included a pretty ridiculous statement.