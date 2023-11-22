Can David Cameron make Britain a development superpower again? Only time will tell

Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Minister of State for Development Andrew Mitchell both have a record for taking global development seriously - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

His successors in No 10 may have tarnished Britain’s reputation as a world leader in development and aid provision, but David Cameron re-entered politics on Monday saying he’d rebuild it.

At a global conference on food insecurity – held in the pomp and splendour of London’s Lancaster House – the Foreign Secretary said he would “put development right back at the heart of our Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office; it is so important.”

Such comments are perhaps as close as we’ll get to an admission from the government that, over the past three years, the UK’s star has fallen when it comes to global development.

The rap sheet doesn’t make for pretty reading.

In 2020, during the midst of the pandemic, the government abandoned its commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of national income on foreign aid, doing so at a time when other Western countries – including Canada, France, Germany, Norway and Sweden – increased their budgets to help lower-income countries respond to Covid-19.

Years of neglect

During the same year, the Department for International Development – renowned for its expertise, influence and life-saving contributions across the globe – was closed and merged with the FCDO.

Then, in 2021 and 2022, the aid budget was raided again to fund the spiralling domestic costs of putting up migrants arriving in small boats and other asylum seekers in expensive hotel accommodation.

The effect was to reduce the amount of money spent on foreign aid to about 0.3 percent of GDP, analysts say.

Crucially – and tragically – real harm has arisen from this. An FCDO assessment which surfaced earlier this year concluded that thousands of women in Africa and Asia will die in pregnancy and childbirth as a result of the cuts.

It’s a different story to where we were 10 years ago, when the trend lines for extreme global poverty were pointing downward – not upward, as they are now.

Analysis from the Center for Global Development shows that, in 2013/14, the UK directed £3.4 billion in aid (adjusted for inflation) to 18 of the poorest countries from Africa and Asia. This year, those same nations have received £642 million in funding.

Yet after three years of neglect, there is reason to believe that Britain may once again be taking aid and development seriously.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron is back in politics - and it could spell good news for the development sector - Jamie Lorriman/Jamie Lorriman

The return of Cameron to office is being seen as a win for the sector. He brings with him international clout and a wealth of experience from his time in No 10, which, it’s hoped, will be leveraged to better support the world’s poorest communities.

“He knows a lot of the key international players … it’s hugely important and hugely beneficial,” says Andrew Mitchell, minister for development, who worked with Mr Cameron for eight years during his time as Conservative leader.

“We know each other’s views extremely well, and this is something which he is both very knowledgeable about and also extremely interested in.”

Monday’s summit, organised and led by Mitchell, is further evidence that development is back on the agenda for the UK.

It brought together heads of states, government ministers, diplomats and NGOs to focus international attention on the deepening global food security crisis.

The attendance of several high-profile figures – from the head of the WHO and the president of Somalia, to David Cameron and even Rishi Sunak – was notable, and a testament to Mitchell’s connections across government, the humanitarian sector and private industry.

“It’s not a given that the PM and Foreign Secretary would attend this type of summit – Mitchell has galvanised everyone here,” a Foreign Office source said.

The summit also marked the launch of a white paper dedicated to “re-energising” the UK’s approach to international development. It is the first of its kind in 14 years, runs to nearly 150 pages and includes an executive summary written by Richard Curtis (a “friend” of Mitchell’s).

The document outlines a long-term vision – to run over the next decade at least – for getting Britain and its humanitarian partners “back on track” in meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

These objectives, set in 2012, include the elimination of hunger, reducing societal inequalities, creating accessible clean energy, building sustainable cities, and eradicating poverty. Currently, not a single goal is set to be met by the end of the decade.

‘Ambitious’ development goals

Only time will tell whether Mitchell’s white paper makes any remote difference to this. The sceptics – perhaps not unfairly – point out that it is full of the same old promises and languages that we’ve heard before.

Indeed, there is the usual talk of finding “inclusive and sustainable resolutions,” of bringing together investment, science and diplomacy “so people can take charge of their own destiny,” of harnessing UK expertise to tackle the world’s “complex problems of conflict, climate, and poverty”.

But there is also attention to detail and an embrace of innovation. From plans to develop climate-resilient crops to proposed pauses in debt repayment following shocks caused by conflict and climate change, there are good ideas back on the table.

The response to the paper among charities and humanitarian groups is telling. Several have described it as “ambitious,” “comprehensive” and an important “step towards restoring” Britain’s reputation.

Lis Wallace, Interim UK Director of The ONE Campaign, an NGO dedicated to tackle poverty and disease in Africa, said: “The refocus on extreme poverty and transparency sends a positive signal about the UK’s commitment to the SDGs.

“But, as ever, it comes down to three things – policy, money and delivery. This paper renews the policy, but without a boost in resources questions remain about how it can be delivered. They’ve picked their destination, but it’s not clear if there’s enough fuel in the tank.”

Spending may be pointing in the right direction again – the FCDO allocated £6.9 billion in aid for 2022/23, rising to £8.3 billion in 2024/25 – but there is still a lingering sense among some that it could be more.

David Miliband, the head of the International Rescue Committee, said the “true test of this paper will be whether the UK can use its diplomatic leverage to reform and unlock the funds so desperately needed to reach the people living on the frontline of conflict and climate change”.

Aware that he may not be in office once next year’s general election is concluded, Mitchell reached out across the political line to consult with other parties when formulating his paper.

Publicly he is confident that the Tories will be re-elected, but says that in the “unlikely event” they’re not, his framework is designed to be picked up and maintained by future governments, whoever they may be.

“One would hope because of the fact that it’s taken a strong account of views across the political spectrum, that it will act as a through-train through any elections to 2030,” he says.

So does this all mean that Britain is back as a global development superpower? On that question, Mitchell plays it safe. “That’s for others to judge.”