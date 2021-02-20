David Briggs: Trailblazing NHL announcer Fitzhugh says, 'I'm here because of Bowling Green'

Feb. 20—Growing up in Detroit in the 1990s, Everett Fitzhugh could not help but fall head over skates for hockey.

He just wasn't sure if it loved him back.

As a Black fan of a traditionally powder-white sport, his family's home on northwest side of the city seemed a world away from Joe Louis Arena.

"I didn't feel like there was a place for me, or for people who looked like me, in the game of hockey," he said.

Fitzhugh remembers the night that changed.

He was in third grade, and watching a Red Wings-Oilers game on TV, he was surprised and uplifted to see two Black players — Georges Laraque and Mike Grier — on the ice for Edmonton.

"That was so inspiring to me," he said. "They always say representation matters, and for me that was huge to see those two players and then ultimately see a lot more Black players as I followed the game more. I started to find players like Jarome Iginla, Kevin Weekes, Anson Carter. Those players in late '90s into the 2000s, those are the key people that really helped solidify my fandom of hockey and let me know, 'Hey, OK, we can do this. Black people can have a place in the game.'"

Fast forward to today, and Fitzhugh is the one showing the way.

As you may have heard, the 31-year-old Bowling Green State University graduate was hired last summer as the voice of the Seattle Kraken, the NHL expansion franchise that will begin play next season.

Though his role remains to be defined — radio play-by-play appears most likely — Fitzhugh will be the first Black team broadcaster in NHL history.

It is one small step for a league that is 95 percent white and without a Black head coach or general manager, and one giant, well-earned leap for the former Falcon.

Another member of the Bowling Green hockey announcing fraternity called the hire a home run (hat trick?).

"I am so glad to see him reach the National Hockey League level," Hall of Famer Doc Emrick texted The Blade. "He deserves to be there and he will do Seattle proud! He will find the rinks he is broadcasting in now a little bigger than the ice arena at Bowling Green, but the fans at all levels are outstanding!"

Fitzhugh can't wait.

And, honestly, he still can't believe it.

It was only last winter that he was racing around for the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL, where he wore more hats than a flirtatious football recruit on signing day. Fitzhugh was the lead broadcaster, public relations director, traveling secretary, and a member of the marketing team. "I was even the mascot on one or two occasions at community events," he said.

What's more, it was only what seemed like last winter that he was a student searching for his path at Bowling Green.

By the way, we — OK, he — did mention that he went to BG, right?

Those who know and love Fitzhugh will know what I mean.

"People sometimes will laugh, but I am always a proud Falcon," he said. "I still always proudly wear Bowling Green shirts. Without BG, I'm not in this position today. I don't really think people understand how special of a place Bowling Green is ... and how big of an impact it plays in people's lives. For me, it was huge. I will always be grateful and I will always be indebted, even now that my loans are paid off! I'm here because of Bowling Green."

I asked Fitzhugh if there was a moment at BG he knew he wanted to make hockey his career.

Sure, he said, it was his first game on the mic his freshman year, when he filled in as the color analyst for a mid-January contest against Alaska-Fairbanks.

At a time Fitzhugh knew only that he wanted to work in sports — maybe for a team or as a TV anchor — there was something about the magic of a hockey game at the old ice arena that captured his heart.

"I had prepared all week," he said. "Then I get to the game, you're in your suit, you're in the press box. It just felt so professional. Everybody there was serious about what they were doing and passionate. I just ate it up. I loved the atmosphere, and I was hooked. I remember calling my mom that night and telling her, 'Yeah, we're putting all the eggs in the hockey basket. This is what I want to do for a career."

So he did.

Fitzhugh became the Falcons' lead play-by-play announcer his fourth year and kept the post for three seasons, including one after graduation. He narrated some of the darkest and most inspired hours for a program that was nearly eliminated amid a stretch of 16 straight non-winning seasons.

His final year at Bowling Green, the Falcons finished in last place in the CCHA, but, in a herald of better days ahead, set off on a near-storybook run through the league's postseason tournament. They beat Northern Michigan in the first round, then stunned No. 2 Ferris State in a quarterfinal series to advance to the final four at Joe Louis Arena. Bowling Green lost to fourth-ranked Michigan in an overtime thriller.

"Just to see how far program that had come in just two years, I get goosebumps thinking about it," Fitzhugh said. "Sometimes I tear up."

After Bowling Green, Fitzhugh landed jobs in the United States Hockey League — at the league office in Chicago and with the Youngstown Phantoms — then moved to Cincinnati, where in five seasons the enthusiastic young broadcaster earned a reputation as a polished-beyond-his-years star. Kraken president and CEO Tod Leiweke called him a "unique and leading voice" with "tremendous energy and talent."

Among those who took notice were Emrick, who met Fitzhugh at Bowling Green and had kept an eye (and ear) on his career, and, yes, Leiweke.

Upon reading a story about Fitzhugh in The Athletic last February — and after considering endorsements from Emrick and others — Leiweke sent him an email.

"I thought it was spam," Fitzhugh said with a laugh. "Or a joke that our staff in Cincinnati was playing on me. I don't think anybody in their wildest dreams ... you want to get to the NHL, that's the goal. But when you get an email from an NHL CEO, you're first thought is, 'Alright, yeah right. Not a chance.' It was very, very surreal. Obviously, I followed up on the email, and it turns out it was Tod. We had a wonderful conversation."

And the rest is, well, history.

While Fitzhugh did not set out to kick down any doors, he appreciates the importance that he did, hoping his place in the NHL may inspire others the same way he once was lifted himself.

"It's huge, simply because I didn't have many positive Black influences within the game of hockey to look up to," he said. "The ones that I did have showed me that it's OK for me as a young Black kid in Detroit to be a hockey fan, to want to play the game, and to ultimately work in the game."

Of course, as he charts the path ahead, he will not forget to look back, either.

During his time in Cincinnati, one of his favorite traditions was the lead-in to his broadcast when the Cyclones visited the Walleye.

Welcome inside the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo, Ohio, about 20 miles north of God's country, also known as Bowling Green.

Will he keep the bit going in the big leagues when he returns home up the road?

"You know what, I might have to," Fitzhugh said. "My first game in Detroit, I'll find a way to slip in a Bowling Green reference. In both Detroit and Columbus, I'll get two per year when we travel to those two places. I'll get some Bowling Green love in, for sure."

