David Briggs: With prized recruit in sights, big-name football coaches battle it out in northwest Ohio

Jan. 26—FINDLAY — Call it the calm between the storm.

The other night, I went to a basketball game at Findlay High School, and the strangest thing happened.

Not a single big-time college football coach showed up.

It was as if The Bachelor — in this case, junior offensive tackle Luke Montgomery, the most courted northwest Ohio football prospect in years — had gone to a commercial break.

Have you heard the buzz around here lately?

Some of college football's billboard names are either sneaky fans of Three Rivers Athletic Conference hoops, or they really want Luke — who is also a center on the Trojans basketball team — and his coveted younger brother, Ryan, a freshman quarterback, to play for their football programs.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and two assistants were in town for a game earlier this month, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and half his staff were at the Findlay-St. John's showdown in Toledo last Friday, and the suitors keep coming.

James Franklin. Dabo Swinney. Marcus Freeman.

In a veritable land run, all will have visited by the end of the week.

"We've spent a lot of time on our own dime seeing these schools, which is really cool in its own right," said Mike Montgomery, the boys' father. "But to have these coaches spend their time — they have all the resources in the world, I get that, but their time is super valuable — to be focused in on Luke and Ryan and coming to Findlay, it's pretty darn awesome."

For everyone here, really.

I asked Findlay's two biggest basketball stars what it's like to play in front of coaches like Day and Harbaugh.

"It's a whole new energy," senior guard Max Roth said. "It's something special."

"It's definitely cool," added junior guard Jake Bishop. "All the heads in the gym turn when they walk in."

And, in a way, that's the point of their visits.

Above all, the coaches want to be seen, namely by the Montgomery brothers.

In a fascinating window into how schools go about pursuing their high-end targets, these college coaches are not — at this stage in the game — allowed to make contact with the boys in person. But they can make their presence felt.

To what degree? Depends on the prospect.

The Montgomerys are the kind who get the full-court press, and you've probably heard why.

Luke, a 6-5, 270-pound first-team All-Ohioan, is the highest-rated northwest Ohio recruit since Fred Davis, the five-star receiver from Rogers who went to Southern California in 2004. Ranked the No. 2 prospect in Ohio and the No. 6 offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports, he could play anywhere. His top six programs are Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Penn State.

Ryan, meanwhile, is on a similar track, the 6-3 not-so-little brother having already received offers from Michigan, Ohio State, and Notre Dame, among others.

By all accounts, the Montgomerys — both A students — are exactly the kind of kids you want in your program. "They are incredibly kind, humble, compassionate, yet competitive," Findlay athletic director Nate Weihrauch said.

So, yes, the brothers are worth it.

Worth it for Ohio State to be sending in a third wave of coaches Friday. For Franklin to fly in for a 12-minute pop-in with the Findlay football staff and Swinney to plan to drop by Wednesday. And for all of the schools to watch a lot of TRAC basketball (Ryan plays, too).

"Every coach I've spoken to in football recruiting is a big advocate of multiple-sport athletes," Mike Montgomery said. "They all speak highly of and appreciate that. Specifically with basketball, they want to see how you move on the court, how you react to adversity, your leadership skills. ... What are you doing off the ball? What are you doing when your shot doesn't go in?"

Or you're not playing at all?

Rewind to Friday at St. John's, and, while Luke was out with a minor injury, no matter. Michigan still brought a full crew. Along with assistants Sherrone Moore, Ron Bellamy, Steve Clinkscale, and Mike Elston, Harbaugh, sitting in the stands behind the basket, could not have been a better sport. He posed for pictures with students, bought 50-50 raffle tickets, and enthusiastically watched the game.

"I talked to coach Harbaugh after the game," Mike said, "and he said it was fun to watch: Even though Luke wasn't playing, he was really cheering on the team and engaged. He noticed that right away."

Think about that. Harbaugh could neither talk to Luke (they caught up on the phone later) nor see him play, and still he brought the cavalry.

That's how badly Michigan wants Luke now and Ryan later — "They're really locked back into Ohio," Mike said — same as Ohio State sorely wants to keep them home and everyone else tries to pull them away.

Soon, the battlegrounds of the courtship will shift, as Luke prepares to take a series of official campus visits in April. He said he hopes to pick a college by the end of the school year.

But for now, as we wish him the best, I think we can all appreciate the novelty of the moment, the eyes of college football turning to the Flag City.

We'll see who captures the prize.

First Published January 26, 2022, 4:16pm