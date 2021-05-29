David Briggs: Otsego coach Matt Dzierwa counts blessings after medical emergency

May 29—TONTOGANY — For some, it might have been a wake-up call, but Matt Dzierwa needed no such alarm.

Before his life took a harrowing detour, the 51-year-old Otsego High School football coach — and reigning Blade coach of the year — lived it to the healthiest.

He ran 25 miles per week. Lifted weights. Ate healthy. Didn't drink or smoke. Heck, Dzierwa, a former star quarterback at St. John's Jesuit who went on to punt at Northwestern, could have slipped on a helmet and still passed as a player.

"He really is the epitome of taking care of yourself," said his wife, Dasa.

All of which is to say: What happened to him could have happened to any of us.

One morning early last month, Matt, a math teacher at Otsego, was at school when he felt a sharp pain in his lower back and his left leg tingling. He didn't think much of it, a pinched nerve maybe, even as he became so distressed he left work early.

At home, Matt lay down on a heating pad, but his condition worsened. The left side of his face went numb, as did his arm. Finally, he let Dasa drive him to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where, by the time he arrived, not a second too soon, he could no longer walk.

He was diagnosed with a stroke in the spine, the result of a clot cutting off the blood supply to his spinal cord.

"There was pain," Matt said, "but the scariest part was that I couldn't feel my leg."

Here, the story could have gone many ways.

Matt is simply thankful he's the one telling it himself.

I popped in on him the other day at school, where he was back at work and doing remarkably well.

After four nights in the hospital, he has made steady progress in his physical therapy, fighting to regain full use of his leg. He still has a stern limp, and a ways to go, but he's walking on his own.

He counts this as one more blessing in a life full of them, beginning with his family — including Dasa and their three children, Madison, Noah, and Joseph — but also his friends, the Otsego community, a teaching job he loves, and, yes, the Knights football team.

Last season, with sons Noah (senior receiver) and Joseph (junior quarterback) in starring roles, he led Otsego (10-1) to its first Northern Buckeye Conference title since the league's inception a decade ago and its first trip to the state semifinals in 39 years.

This season, whether the Knights deliver an encore or not, Matt will savor the ride, as always — "Nobody's ever accused me of not living my life," he said — and yet grateful as ever.

The first Friday night the lights flip on in front of a packed home stadium? "It's going to be cool," he said.

In that spirit, he would just as soon look forward, but he agreed to take us back and share his experience in the hope that it can raise awareness to help others.

The moral: Listen to your body.

Admittedly, Matt nearly didn't. When he fell ill that day in April, the thought of a stroke was the last thing on his mind, given that he had no primary risk factors, including high blood-pressure.

"If it had just been me," he said, "I probably would have stayed on the floor at home and said, 'Hey, I've got a really tight back.'"

But, fortunately, he had a guardian angel — and perhaps fate — on his side.

Shortly after he returned home, so did Dasa, who works for ProMedica and just happened to have a meeting canceled. She soon got a text from Jen Mag, the Otsego athletic trainer, with whom Matt had remained in touch. Jen could not shake her fear this wasn't a thrown-out back or sciatica.

"Are you at work?" she texted.

"Just came home," Dasa replied. "A bit concerned about his face being numb???"

"Get him to the ER," Jen said. "I don't like that the whole left side of his body is tingling and this came on sudden."

Dasa agreed and, when she informed Jen they were on their way to the hospital, the trainer replied, "Oh thank God."

"I was just so relieved," Jen told me. "It's better safe than sorry."

Matt's condition deteriorated on the ride to the hospital, where he was wheeled into the ER and doctors raced into action. Dasa held out hope they were all just playing it safe.

"I was in the waiting room and I wasn't overly alarmed when the ER nurse came back to me," Dasa said. "I truly thought she was going to say, 'We have an examination room. Come on back, let's figure this out.' I thought we were heading home with a muscle relaxant, and a follow-up visit. She said, 'Your husband was just administered the TPA for a possible stroke. We're headed for the neuro ICU.' At that point, your world ... "

Her voice trembled.

The good news was he was in the right hands. Doctors determined Matt was having a spinal stroke — an extremely rare condition that accounts for about one percent of strokes — and had arrived to the hospital just in time. The stroke inflicted serious damage to the spinal cord, but it was not necessarily irreversible. The clot-busting drug known as TPA, which must be given within four-and-a-half hours of the first symptoms, had dissolved the blockage.

"I'm very fortunate that it wasn't in my brain and was in the time frame that it cleared out and more damage wasn't done," Matt said. "I know I'm fortunate."

That didn't mean he was in the clear. Two days passed before he could so much as wiggle a toe. Nor does it mean his battle is over. Most frightening of all is the unknowable.

"You want a concrete answer of this is why it happened, this is what you need to do to prevent it," he said. "You just don't know. The body is a funny thing."

But it can be resilient, too, as Matt has proven. From his first movements in the hospital to leaving on crutches to walking on his own today, he continues to regain function and strength in his leg, one grinding day at a time.

"Oh my goodness, where he was to where he is now, it's just amazing," Dasa said.

At this rate, who's to say that, come autumn, Matt won't be back running?

Including on to the field on the first Friday night of the rest of his life.