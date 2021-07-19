David Briggs: Forget Michigan, can anyone in the Big Ten catch runaway Ohio State?

David Briggs, The Blade, Toledo, Ohio
·4 min read

Jul. 19—Maybe we asked the wrong question.

Last week, in grieving the decline of the greatest rivalry in sports, this space wondered: Can Michigan catch Ohio State?

Upon further review, here's what it should have said: Can anyone in the Big Ten?

As I submitted my vote over the weekend for the conference preseason poll — surprise, my champion rhymes (sorta) with Au Hot Plate — it was hard not to wonder.

To be clear, this is not to let Michigan off the hook. Not even close.

Even with the Buckeyes operating at the height of their powers, Jim Harbaugh has no excuse to be 0-5 against them, let alone to lose those games by an average of 19 points (a margin that would be even more lopsided had the schools played last year).

I always point to Auburn. If it seems just Harbaugh's luck that Ohio State is so formidable, the Tigers have the misfortune of being measured against an even bigger Death Star. And yet the Tigers — with a similar recruiting profile as Michigan — find a way to raise their game when it matters most. They have beaten Alabama four times since 2010.

So, again, no excuses, Michigan.

But the larger point remains.

It's not just UM that has an Ohio State problem.

It's everyone in the Big Ten.

Like with its flagship rivalry, the conference is becoming a movie where we know the ending when we walk in.

Ohio State is pulling away in its 2,000-horsepower Bugatti, its success begetting success at a rate we haven't seen in modern Big Ten history. The Buckeyes have won four straight outright Big Ten titles — the first program ever to do so — and no one will be surprised if they win the next four, too.

I mean, imagine if there was a team in the NFL that got half of the first-round picks every year. That's Ohio State in the Big Ten, a credit to Urban Meyer elevating the school's already powerhouse brand into a national recruiting machine and Ryan Day somehow raising the stakes.

In the last four classes, Ohio State has signed more top-100 recruits (37) and five-star prospects (15) than the rest of the Big Ten has combined, per 247Sports. And, already, it has five top-50 prospects in the fold in its best-in-the-country 2022 class, including Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top recruit in the nation.

It's nuts.

You might counter that Ohio State's always been good, and, to an extent, that's true. Take away the scandal-marred 2011 season, and the Buckeyes haven't lost more than one Big Ten game in a year since 2004.

Still, this degree of consistent league dominance — and separation — is something else, with Ohio State all but dotting the "i's" in fait accompli.

Even in the Meyer era, the Big Ten never felt so open and shut, if only because you could always count on the league's writers — myself included — to so spectacularly miss the mark on our preseason predictions. Seriously, it was uncanny. In the annual conference poll, now run by cleveland.com, the league pick and the actual champion diverged five times from 2012 to 2018.

Anymore, the suspense is a memory, the league now the Big One and the Little 13, like Clemson in the ACC. Every non-contrarian pundit picks Ohio State and chances are they'll be right. The Buckeyes have stacked their blue chips so high that even now, having lost their superstar quarterback and half their starters, they're the shoo-in favorite.

Again, when one team has more five-star players than the rest of the league combined, how much is there to analyze?

Not a lot, which is why — out of respect (to whom, I'm not sure) — I'll present my Big Ten ballot without comment. Here goes ...

—East

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Indiana

4. Michigan

5. Maryland

6. Rutgers

7. Michigan State

—West

1. Wisconsin

2. Iowa

3. Minnesota

4. Northwestern

5. Nebraska

6. Purdue

7. Illinois

—Champion: Ohio State

Maybe we'll be wrong, both this year and in our forecast of a continuing Ohio State dynasty. Maybe the coming 12-team playoff will help level the field, as recruits realize there are roads to the national tournament beyond Tuscaloosa, Columbus, and Clemson.

Everyone not wearing scarlet-colored glasses hopes so.

But for now, more and more, it appears time to rename the conference the Big Tenants.

This is Ohio State's neighborhood and everyone else is living in it.

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan State football’s odds to win the Big Ten in 2021

    The odds to win the 2021 Big Ten title are out

  • Blue Chips: Ohio, In-State Recruits Set To Visit Michigan

    Ohio offensive lineman Joshua Padilla holds a Michigan offer. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days! The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Ohio and in-state recruits set to visit Michigan this month in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insiders recruiting piece.

  • Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison on preseason Bednarik award watch list

    Both Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison appear on the preseason Bednarik watch list. The award has been around since 1995 and is handed out to the best defensive player annually by @MawellFootball.

  • Big Ten ranked as second best conference by Athlon heading into football season

    Are you looking forward to Bosa having a bounce-back year after injury? Did you expect him to have the rookie campaign he did with the Niners?

  • Chris Bassitt admits he 'F'ed up' late in Athletics' tough loss

    Chris Bassitt spoke candidly after another frustrating loss at home to the Indians.

  • PFF Ranks The Nation's Quarterbacks: Where Does Michigan's Check In?

    Michigan Wolverines football's quarterbacks have a lot to prove in 2021. In ranking the presumptive starters under center for all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, PFF slotted the Maize and Blue's signal-caller at No. 70. Well, PFF went with two guys, a rarity on the list, and pegged either redshirt freshman Cade McNamara or Alan Bowman as the team's main man behind center — not committing to just one guy.

  • Every 5-star Ohio State football commitment from the Urban Meyer and Ryan Day era

    Ohio State has had a slew of 5-star commitments since Urban Meyer and Ryan Day have been recruiting. Do you remember all of these guys?

  • LOOK: Ted Ginn, Jr. destroyed Michigan in 2006

    I mean, he was a Michigan savant!

  • Notre Dame running back Williams makes prestigious pre-season list

    An impressive recognition for the rising sophomore

  • J&J may file bankruptcy for talc products -sources

    Johnson & Johnson may split into two companies to offload its Baby Powder liabilities and seek bankruptcy protection, according to seven people familiar with the matter.Some sources told Reuters exclusively J&J could use a Texas “divisive merger” law which allows a company to split into two entities.One would be for its Baby Powder and other talc products, which tens of thousands of plaintiffs allege contained asbestos and caused cancer.J&J’s newly split company could then pursue bankruptcy, which may result in lower payouts for cases that have not been settled.Plaintiffs’ lawyers view the move as one that skirts potentially expensive settlements, while companies view it as a way to confine many lawsuits to one court.In a statement to Reuters, a J&J talc product subsidiary said the company “has not decided on any particular course of action in this litigation other than to continue to defend the safety of talc.”Some sources have said J&J could ultimately abandon the idea altogether.A 2018 Reuters investigation found J&J knew for decades that a known carcinongen, asbestos, lurked in its Baby Powder and other talc products.The company stopped selling Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada in May last year, but maintains its products are safe and asbestos-free.It now faces legal actions from more than 30,000 plaintiffs, including women battling ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

  • Gold and Black Radio podcast: Previewing the Big Ten, Purdue

    The Big Ten Media Days get underway later this week in Indianapolis, marking an unofficial start to the season.

  • Can Michael Dunn make Browns roster decisions even harder?

    Michael Dunn came out of nowhere to have a great playoff game for the Browns before getting hurt. He's in a deep OL group where he'll fight for his roster spot in training camp.

  • JJ on Jameson Taillon, Rougned Odor, if Yankees season is still salvageable | Home Schooled | SportsNite

    After a solid outing from Jameson Taillon, Chris Williamson and JJ discuss how important his success is to this team, Rougned Odor's contributions, and if the Yankees season is still salvageable at this point. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Olympics-Japan pressed to tackle discrimination, abuse in sport

    Japan should use the Olympics as a chance to commit to tackling discrimination over gender identity and sexual orientation in sport and prevent physical abuse of youth athletes, activists said on Monday, just days before the start of the Tokyo Games. Though known for its strong civil society and democracy, Japan had serious rights issues to address, Human Rights Watch said, adding that the Olympics charter bans discrimination of any kind.

  • Fan who hit Alex Verdugo with baseball in Red Sox-Yankees banned for life

    The fan who hit Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball during Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium has been banned for life from every MLB ballpark.

  • Bulls' Zach LaVine not traveling with Team USA to Tokyo

    Zach LaVine has been placed under Team USA basketballs health and safety protocols. The Olympic team hopes he will be able to join them later this week.

  • NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of July 19-25, 2021

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, July 19 6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1 Tuesday, July 20 5:30 […]

  • Notre Dame Football 2021 Watch List Tracker: Who Earned Preseason Honors?

    Nothing screams college football is around the corner like watch list season. Here are the Irish’s representatives.

  • Half of urban carbon emissions come from just 15% of cities

    Just a few cities are responsible for the majority of urban carbon emissions. For each city, researchers tallied inventories of carbon emissions from various sources including transportation, energy use, and industry. The concentration of emissions were from cities in China, driven by its industrial sector.

  • Rod Stewart, Ron Wood, Kenney Jones Reunite for New Faces Recordings

    Wood also revealed that he's working with Mick Jagger on new songs for a Tattoo You 40th-anniversary package