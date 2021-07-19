David Briggs: Forget Michigan, can anyone in the Big Ten catch runaway Ohio State?

Jul. 19—Maybe we asked the wrong question.

Last week, in grieving the decline of the greatest rivalry in sports, this space wondered: Can Michigan catch Ohio State?

Upon further review, here's what it should have said: Can anyone in the Big Ten?

As I submitted my vote over the weekend for the conference preseason poll — surprise, my champion rhymes (sorta) with Au Hot Plate — it was hard not to wonder.

To be clear, this is not to let Michigan off the hook. Not even close.

Even with the Buckeyes operating at the height of their powers, Jim Harbaugh has no excuse to be 0-5 against them, let alone to lose those games by an average of 19 points (a margin that would be even more lopsided had the schools played last year).

I always point to Auburn. If it seems just Harbaugh's luck that Ohio State is so formidable, the Tigers have the misfortune of being measured against an even bigger Death Star. And yet the Tigers — with a similar recruiting profile as Michigan — find a way to raise their game when it matters most. They have beaten Alabama four times since 2010.

So, again, no excuses, Michigan.

But the larger point remains.

It's not just UM that has an Ohio State problem.

It's everyone in the Big Ten.

Like with its flagship rivalry, the conference is becoming a movie where we know the ending when we walk in.

Ohio State is pulling away in its 2,000-horsepower Bugatti, its success begetting success at a rate we haven't seen in modern Big Ten history. The Buckeyes have won four straight outright Big Ten titles — the first program ever to do so — and no one will be surprised if they win the next four, too.

I mean, imagine if there was a team in the NFL that got half of the first-round picks every year. That's Ohio State in the Big Ten, a credit to Urban Meyer elevating the school's already powerhouse brand into a national recruiting machine and Ryan Day somehow raising the stakes.

In the last four classes, Ohio State has signed more top-100 recruits (37) and five-star prospects (15) than the rest of the Big Ten has combined, per 247Sports. And, already, it has five top-50 prospects in the fold in its best-in-the-country 2022 class, including Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top recruit in the nation.

It's nuts.

You might counter that Ohio State's always been good, and, to an extent, that's true. Take away the scandal-marred 2011 season, and the Buckeyes haven't lost more than one Big Ten game in a year since 2004.

Still, this degree of consistent league dominance — and separation — is something else, with Ohio State all but dotting the "i's" in fait accompli.

Even in the Meyer era, the Big Ten never felt so open and shut, if only because you could always count on the league's writers — myself included — to so spectacularly miss the mark on our preseason predictions. Seriously, it was uncanny. In the annual conference poll, now run by cleveland.com, the league pick and the actual champion diverged five times from 2012 to 2018.

Anymore, the suspense is a memory, the league now the Big One and the Little 13, like Clemson in the ACC. Every non-contrarian pundit picks Ohio State and chances are they'll be right. The Buckeyes have stacked their blue chips so high that even now, having lost their superstar quarterback and half their starters, they're the shoo-in favorite.

Again, when one team has more five-star players than the rest of the league combined, how much is there to analyze?

Not a lot, which is why — out of respect (to whom, I'm not sure) — I'll present my Big Ten ballot without comment. Here goes ...

—East

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Indiana

4. Michigan

5. Maryland

6. Rutgers

7. Michigan State

—West

1. Wisconsin

2. Iowa

3. Minnesota

4. Northwestern

5. Nebraska

6. Purdue

7. Illinois

—Champion: Ohio State

Maybe we'll be wrong, both this year and in our forecast of a continuing Ohio State dynasty. Maybe the coming 12-team playoff will help level the field, as recruits realize there are roads to the national tournament beyond Tuscaloosa, Columbus, and Clemson.

Everyone not wearing scarlet-colored glasses hopes so.

But for now, more and more, it appears time to rename the conference the Big Tenants.

This is Ohio State's neighborhood and everyone else is living in it.