David Briggs: An apology letter to Jim Harbaugh

Dec. 11—Dear Mr. Jim Harbaugh,

Season's greetings! I write to you today to extend my congratulations and apologies.

I hope it's not too late.

Like you, I try to live in the moment, and, I've got to say, as Christmas nears, what a time it is to forgive, forget, and fete your Michigan football team.

But I must confess: It's come to my attention that I said some things in the past that — if twisted out of context — might have suggested I lost belief in you.

Oh, it wasn't much.

All I wrote is that you were a Wolverine in sheep's clothing, all baseball hat and no cattle, and that your Big House was built of cards. And I might have mentioned that you made John Cooper look like a big-game savant, and that we were better off trusting the Nigerian prince in our email inbox than your team in a rivalry game, and that all your big talk had produced enough hot air to send a balloon around the world, and that ... OK, I said a lot.

I had lost the faith.

And, let's be honest, so had most people.

When I wrote a column last November headlined, "As Harbaugh's spiral continues, who should be the next coach at Michigan?" only one of my Wolverines friends disputed the premise.

You might know him, by the way. His name is James Klein, a longtime former law professor and faculty athletics representative at the University of Toledo. James' dad, Alex, was an All-American lineman at Ohio State in 1926, but he went to Michigan (Class of 1966) and is a big fan of yours. At one of your lowest moments not long ago, he wrote you a letter expressing his unconditional support.

About a week later, you sent him a handwritten note back: "Thank you for your letter and your words of support. I am very comfortable in this job and have great confidence in our staff and players. This is where I want to be. This is the job I want. I attack each day with enthusiasm. I know there are individuals like yourself who care for our great university. WE will get it right."

But I digress.

Most of us didn't think you'd get it right.

When Michigan made you that lukewarm offer to stick around after your team went 2-4 last season, the program seemed lost.

I thought your school was raising the white flag.

Now, you're two victories from raising a national championship banner, and I'm not sure I've ever been more wrong about anything.

While I might note that it was a different time in our society when I expressed some of these opinions, the fact that it was two weeks ago is no excuse.

I'll take the crow medium rare, thank you.

So, again, congratulations and apologies to you and your Michigan forkball tram. (Please forgive any spelling errors. I can barely feel my fingers anymore here in Hatersville, a suburb of the North Pole, where the air is as cold as our preseason Michigan takes.)

Understand, it was never personal.

Like everyone, I thought your hire was a walk-off grand slam and the best thing for the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry since Bo's arrival in 1969 touched off the Ten-Year War. Selfishly, as a sports writer in Toledo, the line of scrimmage of that great football conflict, I was rooting for you.

I loved, too, that your roots were here.

It seems like just last autumn, in November 2015, before your first Ohio State game as the Michigan coach, that I walked into the Lucas County Health Department and got the funniest look when I asked for the birth certificates of Jim Harbaugh and Urban Meyer. You remember that storyline. In what seemed a foreordained quirk of fate, you and Urban were born within seven months of each other at the old Mercy Hospital on Madison Avenue in Toledo.

Since, you've always spoken warmly of the years you spent in northwest Ohio, including Perrysburg, where, when you were born in 1963, your dad was an assistant football coach at the high school, and later Bowling Green.

"Way back when I had a football card, they had me fill out the questionnaire, where was your birthplace? Toledo, Ohio," you said a few years ago. "Every time I drive by Toledo or go across the Maumee River or go through Perrysburg, those feelings get evoked, I feel that connection. I'm proud to say I'm from [Toledo], I was born there."

Of course, that didn't afford you a break from your old hometown newspaper the past few years.

Or your many other critics, including, I suspect, yourself.

Competitive as you are, I bet even now there's a part of you that's uncomfortable with the suggestion that Michigan has arrived. You know that one victory over Ohio State and one Big Ten championship in seven years doesn't make your tenure a success. No, not yet. Not even close.

But, regardless of what comes next, including in the playoff semifinal against Georgia, nothing can take away from your extraordinary — and admirable — work this season.

You showed humility and a love for your university in agreeing to a steep pay cut, then grace in announcing you'll donate your bonus money to the athletic department employees who had their wages reduced because of the pandemic.

I'm not sure there's another coach who would have done either of those things, and I know there isn't a coach who did a better job this season. When the going got tough, you didn't walk away from the challenge of your career. You ran toward it, deftly remaking your staff, then pouring everything you had into forging the toughest damn team in the country, and, yes, getting it right.

Even the mayor of Hatersville himself, Paul Finebaum, said you should be the national coach of the year and called your Wolverines the "story of the year."

Well done, coach. You made our predictions this season age as well as the fruitcake — which I picked out myself at the gas station last year — that I've enclosed as a heartfelt token of my congratulations.

P.S. My boss wanted me to ask: Any chance I can catch a ride to the Orange Bowl on the Michigan bandwagon? The flights to Miami are kind of pricey.

First Published December 11, 2021, 8:30am