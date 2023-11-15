David Braun reportedly will be named Northwestern’s head football coach on a permanent basis

David Braun, Northwestern’s interim football coach since Pat Fitzgerald was fired in July, will be rewarded for the Wildcats’ better-than-expected 5-5 record this fall with the permanent head coaching job, ESPN reported Wednesday.

An announcement from the university is expected by Thursday along with a possible introductory news conference, according to the report.

Six months after Fitzgerald hired him as defensive coordinator in January, Braun replaced his boss on an interim basis after Northwestern President Michael Schill fired Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal.

With two games remaining — Saturday against Purdue at Ryan Field (11 a.m., BTN) and Nov. 25 at Illinois — the Wildcats need one more win to be eligible for a bowl game. Last week’s 24-10 victory at Wisconsin snapped a 14-game road losing streak and gave Northwestern more wins this season than it had in Fitzgerald’s last two seasons combined.

Braun is the first NU coach with at least five wins in his first season since Walter McCornack went 10-1-3 in 1903, according to the Associated Press, and the last NU coach to finish above .500 in his first year was Pappy Waldorf (4-3-1) in 1935.

“He’s never wavered,” quarterback Ben Bryant told the AP. “He stepped in a really difficult situation and has taken us to this point. I think we still have a lot to go, but he’s the guy that everyone looks to, to lead and motivate.”

Fitzgerald initially hired Braun away from North Dakota State, where as defensive coordinator from 2019-22 he helped lead the Bison to two FCS national championships. He never had been a head coach at any level before this season.