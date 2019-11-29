David Blough “thankful for it all” after NFL debut

David Blough found himself in an unexpected starring role on Thanksgiving as injuries to Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel opened the door for him to make his NFL debut as the team’s starting quarterback.

The Lions traded for the undrafted rookie at the end of the summer and his first regular season action showed some of what led the team to make that move. Blough hit Kenny Golladay for a 75-yard touchdown to open the game, threw another touchdown on the team’s second possession and finished the day 22-of-38 for 280 yards.

That wasn’t enough to get the Lions a win as the Bears rallied from 10 points down to take a 24-20 victory. Blough wasn’t happy about that, but he still took some time to reflect on achieving “what you dream about as a kid.”

“I’m thankful for it all, the ups and downs,” Blough said, via the Detroit News. “I knew there were gonna be some. I wasn’t gonna be perfect. I wanted to give everything I had.”

At 3-8-1, the Lions are going to be playing out the string for the rest of this season and we’ll see next week if that means letting Blough continue to roll through ups and downs in order to see what else he can do at the helm of the offense.