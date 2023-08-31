David Blough signs with the Lions practice squad

Welcome back to Detroit, David Blough!

The veteran quarterback is back in a Lions uniform after signing to the team’s practice squad on Thursday. Blough rejoins the Lions a year after he was cut from the team and opted to sign on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

It’s a reunion for the team’s backup quarterback from 2019-2021. Blough, now 28, started five games in Matthew Stafford’s absence at the end of the 2019 season, losing all five. He got two more starts for the Arizona Cardinals late in 2022 after that team signed him off the Vikings’ practice squad.

Blough fills the void for the No. 3 quarterback after the Lions placed Nate Sudfeld on injured reserve and waived rookie Adrian Martinez. Ironically, Sudfeld was signed a year ago to replace Blough. As someone who has an understanding of the Lions offense and familiarity with much of the receiving corps, bringing Blough back as a bridge to when third-round rookie Hendon Hooker is activated from the NFI list makes total sense.

